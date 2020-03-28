Wyocena man injured in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Wyocena man was flown from the scene Friday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a tree.
Trever James Shafer was flown by MedFlight from a crash on Highway G at 3:57 p.m. According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a witness saw Shafer pass in a no passing zone and driving at an unreasonable speed traveling east on Highway G. A short time later, the motorcycle, now driving west went out of control and crashed striking a tree and utility pole.
Shafer was cited for operating while intoxicated, violation of a public health order, passing in a no passing zone, unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating a motorcycle without a license, and false display of registration.
Assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during this incident was the Rio Fire Department, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, Divine Savior EMS, UW MedFlight and Brown’s Towing.
