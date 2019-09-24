WYOCENA -- Revitalization of the Wyocena Public Library started in chocolate and continues in cheese.
Visits to the library have more than doubled since Tracie Miller, the library’s new director, put together a chocolate-tasting event in February. It drew more than 50 people to the library that day, a significant turnout in the eyes of Board President Gus Knitt, considering what would happen in the months thereafter.
“I had to park a block away from the library and remember thinking, ‘Wow -- all these people,’” Knitt said. “Tracie really brought new life to the library and there's some excitement now.
“I think some people forgot there’s a library here.”
Since hiring Miller in November, the library boosted its collection, programming and social media presence. Her next program is cheese tasting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, in partnership with the local Grande Cheese Company.
“We’re slowly trying to reintroduce ourselves to the community and we’re saying, ‘This is why we’re here,’” Miller said of averaging seven programs per month during the summer, many of them for children, and about five monthly programs thereafter.
The library, tucked inside the Wyocena Community Center, has seen 250 visitors per month following a rough winter season for visitation.
“There were some days where we were basically by ourselves,” Miller said of her first few months on the job. “But once we started offering new programming and new books, the people started coming in.”
Miller, who works part time for the Wyocena library, moved to the area about a year ago after her husband retired from the U.S. military. She has 14 years of experience working in libraries as the family moved around, including stops in North Carolina, Germany and Virginia. She keeps busy; this week, she’s wrapping up an interim director position she has held since June at Columbus Public Library, which recently hired Lindsey Ganz as director.
Since November, Miller has added to Wyocena’s collection 500 DVDs, 300 children’s books and 250 books for adults.
“We were so fortunate to get her,” Knitt said, “because part of this story is we’re financially strapped. The community gives what it can through taxes, but we’re running the library on a budget of $35,000 per year, which makes things really tough.”
The library’s limited hours are a reflection of what it can afford for the payroll, Knitt said, as Wyocena currently employs a staff of six with all of them working part time.
The average monthly circulation, at 550 items checked out, is actually on par with past years, Miller said, but the increased visitation has Miller and Knitt feeling optimistic about future funding.
“Our county funding is based on usage -- on how many (items) get checked out -- and so I think as we continue to get more people in, it should help our situation,” Knitt said.
Miller hopes to acquire more grants, too, and her No. 1 goal is to eventually extend the library’s hours.
“I’m biased as a librarian, but I really do feel like the library is the heart of any community,” Miller said. “We’re so much more than books. We offer free Wi-Fi, public computers, we help with technology questions, with filling out and printing out government forms.
“We’re a gathering place. We want everyone to be engaged and feel like they’re part of this community.”
