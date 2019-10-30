TOWN OF WEST POINT — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a tractor in the town of West Point on Sunday afternoon as Christopher F. Hansen, 29, of Beaver Dam.
Hansen reportedly crashed into a farm tractor that was pulling a gravity box filled with corn. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road. The driver of the farm tractor was uninjured and Hansen was declared dead at the scene.
Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash to clean up the roadway and conduct the crash investigation.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lodi Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Med Flight, Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire Department, Prairie du Sac Fire Department, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Blystone’s Towing.
