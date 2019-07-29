LAKE DELTON − A 7-year-old girl was fatally struck by a pickup truck Sunday morning at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park campground in the town of Delton.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to a traffic accident involving a truck and a pedestrian at 10:24 a.m. at the campground.
An initial investigation revealed a 76-year-old man driving a pickup truck crested over a hill in the camping area of the resort when he struck the 7-year-old girl in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.
Meister said speed likely was not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation. The department is withholding the names of all people involved in the incident.
Meister said the campground staff and management teams have cooperated with investigators.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Team, Lake Delton Police Department, Lake Delton Fire Department and Dells-Delton Ambulance Service assisted deputies at the scene.
