Despite expending more than the county gained in revenues in 2018, an audit of Juneau County for 2018 revealed the county is in good financial health.
Melanie Lendosky, of the accounting firm Johnson Block & Company, presented the 2018 audit report to the Juneau County Board of Supervisors during a meeting Aug. 20.
The county had net revenues of about $30.8 million in 2018, compared to $27 million in 2017, while expenditures were up to about $37.6 million in 2018 compared to about $33.4 million in 2017. Funds from other financing sources, such as proceeds from long-term debt and from refunding bonds, were down to about $5.7 million in 2018 from $9.8 million in 2017.
The changes mean overall fund balances for 2018 decreased by about $1.1 million, after seeing an increase from 2016 to 2017 of about $3.5 million.
Expenditures on Health and Human Services saw the highest increase, from $11.1 million in 2017 to $14 million in 2018, while the largest revenue increase came in the form of intergovernmental grants, which increased from $7.5 million in 2017 to $10.4 million in 2018.
The county received three negative marks on the audit, which include two management letter comments and one significant deficiency.
The management comments, which are low-level marks, relate to the reconciliation of the inmate account, which was resolved in early 2019, and old outstanding checks for “really old, really small dollars.” The significant deficiency came from the separation of duties in the county.
“Ninety-nine to 100 percent of our clients that our counties your size have a significant deficiency in this area,” Lendosky said. “(It is) hard to separate.”
Lendosky described the marks as minor, and said the county is in good financial health. Property taxes for the county have increased by 12.51 percent since 2013, and equalized values for property in the county have rebounded well from the economic downturn from 2009-13. The county has also cut down on delinquent taxes from taxpayers, from $1.5 million in 2013 to $959,053 in 2018. Sales tax increases are up from $1.41 million in 2013 to $1.86 million in 2018. The county also has 78 percent of its debt capacity remaining.
Health and Human Services update
Director of Health and Human Services Dawn Buchholz provided an update to the board on the activities of the department in 2018.
The Health and Human Services department, which consists of divisions for child support, economic support, adult protective services, behavioral health, children, youth, and families, community support programs, and support services, assists families, children, the poor, the elderly, the disabled, and citizens recovering from mental health and drug or alcohol diagnosis.
Highlights from Buchholz report include:
The child support unit collected over $17 million dollars.
The economic support unit served 4,300 Juneau County Medical Assistance program recipients monthly, and a monthly average of 3,639 Juneau County residents received FoodShare.
The mental health clinic saw 186 individuals for therapy, and performed initial assessments on 154 people for mental health and 26 people for psychiatric assessments.
The Comprehensive Community Support program served 63 individuals and brought in over $1 million in grants.
Child protective services moved 30 children to permanent homes through reunification and adoption, and increase of 12 over 2017. The Juneau County Foster Care program also maintains 13 foster homes.
The community support program served 72 individuals with a severe and persistent mental illness, which include schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, and severe mood disorder.
Buchholz further informed the board that August is Child Support Awareness month, as proclaimed by Gov. Evers on Aug. 1.
Buchholz extolled the work of the child support unit, saying “we are proud of the work they do every day to serve the children of our county.”
Other action
- In other action before the board, the board approved:
- Land sales of tax delinquent property to individuals for 12 lots.
- Commended Evan Roloff for 30 years of service to Juneau County.
- Commended Cindi Kislia for 25 years of service to Juneau County.
- Approved a resolution requesting that the Wisconsin legislature end the use of personal conviction waivers for school and day care center immunizations. The percentage of students in Wisconsin that use personal conviction waivers have increased from 1.2 percent in 1997-98 to 4.6 percent in 2018-19, while the percentage of students with religious and medical waivers has remained under one percent.
