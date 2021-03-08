YMCA of Dodge County begins annual fundraising campaign

The YMCA of Dodge County’s annual fundraising campaign to provide financial assistance for its services begins this month.

The annual campaign raised $131,000 last year and the YMCA provided $160,000 in services, YMCA of Dodge County membership director Ellie Moore said. The goal this year is $150,000.

“The need is greater after the pandemic for assistance,” Moore said.

The funds raised goes toward swim lessons, child care and the use of the facility. Moore said qualified people can get 5 to 85 percent off the membership dues because of the funds that are raised through the annual campaign.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Al Schwab is the campaign chair this year, said YMCA of Dodge County CEO Dirk Langfoss.

“As a longtime Y volunteer, Al (Schwab) has a great understanding of the YMCA mission and clear vision of our future,” Langfoss said. “He understands the unique situation we all face after 2020 and is dedicated to serving the people of Dodge County.”

“No one is turned away from the YMCA of Dodge County due to inability to pay,” Schwab said. “This special promise means every child and family will have an opportunity to participate in the YMCA regardless of their household income.”