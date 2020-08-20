YMCA of Dodge County offers “Eggcellent” back to school treat

The YMCA of Dodge County will be offering bags of candy filled Easter eggs to children who show up at the facility on the Friday before most children go back to attending classes in the area.
The Get Egg-cited for Fall! Drive Up Easter Egg Hand-Out will be held from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 28, only days before public schools open back up for the Fall on Sept. 1.
The Easter eggs were originally purchased by Adam and Nicole White for the Eggstravaganza ,which had been scheduled in April before businesses shut down because of COVID-19. Ellie Moore, member engagement director at the YMCA, said boxes of the eggs containing the candy have been kept in a temperature controlled room since then, but they knew that they had to give them out soon.
“We have 9,000 eggs left,” Moore said.
Rechek’s Food Pride is donating the bags to put the eggs in and each child will be given 20 eggs per bag. Moore said that means about 450 children will get their Easter treat in August.
Vehicles will be in back of the parking lot so access to the YMCA by members should not be impeded.
“We normally have up to 500 kids for the actual event and we have already given our daycare and emergency essential kids some during the shutdown,” Moore said. “They are pre-stuffed from the supply company, and we knew we need to get the candy out this year. We talked about doing a drive up around Easter but our focus at that time was opening back up again. Now that we are open, we are ready to give the eggs out to the families.”
Families attending do not have to be members of the YMCA to get the eggs, Moore said. During the drive thru the eggs will be handed to the car so people do not have to get out. Those attending can also open their trunks if they would like contactless delivery.
“We want to provide a little fun for the community right before school starts,” Moore said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
