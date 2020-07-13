Young bicyclist hit by car in Beaver Dam
0 comments
breaking top story

Young bicyclist hit by car in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo

A young girl was hit by a car in Beaver Dam Monday afternoon while riding her bike.

According to Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Craig Retzlaff, the juvenile was crossing the street in the area of North Center and Scott streets around 4 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The child was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for possible injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

No citations were issued and the accident remains under investigation.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Voids Evers Budget Vetoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News