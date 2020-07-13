Young bicyclist hit by car in Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young girl was hit by a car in Beaver Dam Monday afternoon while riding her bike.

According to Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Craig Retzlaff, the juvenile was crossing the street in the area of North Center and Scott streets around 4 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The child was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for possible injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

No citations were issued and the accident remains under investigation.