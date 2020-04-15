Your emotional well-being is purpose of online event with Portage speakers

An online event Sunday features presentations from 14 Columbia County leaders who want to provide reassurance for their communities in uncertain times.
The Safer and Saner at Home Virtual Summit begins at 9 a.m. and is then accessible for the remainder of the day at saferandsanerathomesummit.app.virtualsummits.com. Participants should register for the event to receive access to live and prerecorded videos, which will eventually be posted to Youtube.
The free event is hosted by Poynette and Portage chiropractor Angela Hall of Hall Family Chiropractic, professional coach and energetic practitioner Emily Wright of True Self in Portage and nutrition consultant Julie Saalsaa of Whole Choice Living in Portage. The women in January opened shared business space in Suite 203 at Cochrane Court in Portage.
“There are people doing great things in your community,” Hall said of what she hopes participants gain from the online event. “It feels like we’ve gotten through that initial uncertainty (of the pandemic) and I think that even if the systems in place aren’t perfect, they’re functioning and everyone is doing the best they can to serve you for the duration.”
In addition to the hosts, speakers will include Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween; marriage and family therapist Sara Shaver of Compass Counseling in Portage; Poynette Police Sgt. Kyle Giese; Poynette Area Public Library Director Jodi Bailey; Lodi yoga instructor Carla Wiessing; local reflexologist Barb Kearns; physical therapist Anthony Thompson of Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage; the Rev. Michele Hopp of Poynette and Arlington churches; local registered nurse Brita Schoeneberg; Madleen Alsabbah of Bee Alive Yoga in Portage; and Poynette emergency responder Amber Hahn.
Saalsaa said, “A lot of the information we’re receiving during this pandemic is from people we don’t know, but, here, we have people in your community offering up advice and making that connection.”
“Right now, there are a lot of people struggling mentally, emotionally and financially,” Saalsaa said, whose video is about meal planning and the foods that boost your immune system, including those that are high in vitamins C, D and A. “We want to provide you with resources and put more of a positive spin on this because so much of what’s in the news is so negative.”
Wright presents a video about acupressure for relieving stress and another video that aims to help you assess and adjust your mindset during the pandemic. She said the hosts have discussed the possibility of opening a wellness center together in Portage and they expect to offer classes soon after the pandemic subsides.
“I’ve heard this period described as a ‘global pause,’ and with this pause in our regular, crazy, running-around lives, we’re able to reflect on what’s truly important to us and I think we’re coming back to the basics,” Wright said. “Slowing down is helping us realize that the relationships we have are very important.”
“I think that for so many families, mine included, we’re seeing we weren’t sitting at the dinner table as much or we weren’t together as much as we should have been,” Wright said. “I’m hoping that, coming out of this and moving forward, we’ll stay connected to those values and stay refreshed.”
Hall — whose video is titled “Posture Hacks for You and Your Kids” — estimated that each presentation should last between 20 and 30 minutes and altogether provide about seven hours of total content.
Many of the speakers, including Hall, belong to the Facebook group, “Portage Strong,” she said, whose members have shared their positive experiences in the community and seek ways to help each other during the public health emergency.
“Almost all of the speakers have pointed out that our emotional well-being is the top priority right now,” Hall said of the summit. “Having some emotional stability is more important than any economic gain you could get right now.”
Participants seeking more information about accessing the videos on the website Sunday or who need help finding them after they’re released elsewhere should email Hall at drangelahall@gmail.com.
