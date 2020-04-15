Your emotional well-being is purpose of online event with Portage speakers

Saalsaa said, “A lot of the information we’re receiving during this pandemic is from people we don’t know, but, here, we have people in your community offering up advice and making that connection.”

“Right now, there are a lot of people struggling mentally, emotionally and financially,” Saalsaa said, whose video is about meal planning and the foods that boost your immune system, including those that are high in vitamins C, D and A. “We want to provide you with resources and put more of a positive spin on this because so much of what’s in the news is so negative.”

Wright presents a video about acupressure for relieving stress and another video that aims to help you assess and adjust your mindset during the pandemic. She said the hosts have discussed the possibility of opening a wellness center together in Portage and they expect to offer classes soon after the pandemic subsides.

“I’ve heard this period described as a ‘global pause,’ and with this pause in our regular, crazy, running-around lives, we’re able to reflect on what’s truly important to us and I think we’re coming back to the basics,” Wright said. “Slowing down is helping us realize that the relationships we have are very important.”