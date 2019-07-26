For Minnie Chongcharoen, choosing Columbus as the place to fulfill her dream was a happy accident.
Chongcharoen, who co-owns the new Yumyum Thai Kitchen with husband, Dan Hager, was lost driving through the Columbus area a couple years ago. But her diversion turned into a blessing in disguise. Chongcharoen fell in love with Columbus’ charm. With a background in the restaurant business and the talent to cook, she found the perfect setting to fulfill her life’s passion: opening a Thai restaurant.
“I looked around and I just loved the town,” Chongcharoen said. “I had a dream that I wanted to open a restaurant in Columbus when the time was right.”
On Aug. 1, Yumyum Thai Kitchen, at 128 E. James St., will host a soft opening. It will have its full opening Aug. 3. The restaurant, offering authentic Thai food, will be open daily, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Yumyum will offer dining, catering, to-go and delivery within a two-mile radius on all orders $15 and up. While the owners had to complete some renovation before moving in, the location, which previously housed La Tolteca Mexican restaurant, was set for cooking and dining.
Yumyum has hired four employees and is looking to fill two more positions. The restaurant offers an extensive lunch and dinner menu with many specials native to Chongcharoen’s home country. She grew up in Ranong, Thailand, a coastal city with about 16,000 residents. Chongcharoen moved to the U.S. in 2013.
As a child, Chongcharoen was always around her family’s restaurant business. She enjoyed cooking and learning how each Thai dish tells a story about the country’s history and culture.
“My father is Chinese and my mother is from Thailand,” Chongcharoen said. “So I learned how to cook in those traditions. Our menu will have a mix of Chinese and Thai food and some Japanese food.”
“She ran four different businesses in Thailand,” Hager said. “She is overdue by a couple years of running her own business. She is a better entrepreneur than I could ever be.”
Yumyum’s menu features a dozen appetizers including the treasure bag (deep-fried crab meat with egg roll skin, also deep fried) and the hey jee, a deep-fried veggie cake and tofu dish. Signature soups include the tom yam, a Thai lemongrass soup with spices. Entrees include the nam prik ong, a northern Thai pork, tomato chili relish and kua kling, a southern Thai hot herbs dish with ground pork.
Yumyum also has plenty of noodle-based items including the pad thai (traditional thai stir-fried rice noodles), and the kai soi (northern Thai style crispy noodles in curry). Rice offerings include the kao mann thai (thai chicken marinated rice).
“I like to use the good Thai ingredients right from Thailand,” Chongcharoen said. “We went back last year and I brought back herbs from Thailand. When you come here, you can find Thai food from the four different regions: south, central, east and north.”
According to Hager, many old Thai recipes are shrouded in secrecy. A few months ago, Chongcharoen prepared a hey jee recipe exclusive to her hometown.
“That just blew me away,” Hager said. “Especially now with the internet. Someone makes something and it’s all over, but this was found only in her hometown.”
The couple wants to provide a unique dining experience with food patrons can’t find in locations near Columbus. In addition, the menu will also feature items served to Thailand’s royal family in Bangkok.
“I want to keep the old country ingredients,” Chongcharoen said. “I don’t want to change it. I want to serve the good, authentic meal for the people.”
For more information, go to Yumyum’s Facebook page, Yumyum Thai Kitchen by Minnie, send email to yumyumthaikitchen@gmail.com or call 920-350-0092.
