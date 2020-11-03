Zimdahl pleads no contest in prison escape case

One of the people accused of aiding a prison escape in Columbia County this year pleaded no contest to a related charge.

Holly Zimdahl of Pardeeville, 47, pleaded no contest to one felony charge of party to an escape in Columbia County Circuit Court Tuesday, according to court records. Judge Todd Hepler found her guilty of the charge and withheld sentencing. He sentenced her to three years of probation and $518 in costs. Zimdahl must undergo any counseling recommended by the Department of Corrections and submit a DNA sample. She received six days sentence credit.

Another charge of party to escape and a felony charge of delivering illegal articles to an inmate were dismissed but read in. Zimdahl faced more than nine years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

James Newman and Thomas Deering escaped from the Columbia County Correctional Institution in April after not reporting for a bakery shift and scaling the fences. They were later located at a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois and arrested the next day. They allegedly took a taxi from the Best Western in Portage to the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette before being picked up by Katherine Wooderick.