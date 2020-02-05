Zion Lutheran Church and School plans 'Loving and Leading' presentation
Zion Lutheran Church and School plans 'Loving and Leading' presentation

Zion Lutheran Church and School in Columbus invites the community for a presentation by counselor Sarah Reik from Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services entitled, “Loving and Leading."

The presentation focuses on building strong relationships with children through love and discipline. The presenters consider ways to effectively love children in their “love language,” and look at the definition and application of discipline in the Christian home. Join Zion Sunday, Feb. 16, 2-3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall at 822 Western Ave. Childcare and activities will be provided. Call the Zion office to answer your questions at 623-5180.

