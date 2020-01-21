Zion Lutheran School hosting Future Crusader Day for K4 students

Zion Lutheran School in Columbus invites all potential K4 students from the community to attend Zion’s Future Crusader Day Friday, Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. This event is for children who will be turning 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2020. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. Please send a healthy snack and an extra set of clothing for the child. Interested parents can register their child with Zion’s office by calling 920-623-5180, but registration is not required for your child to attend.