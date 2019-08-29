Zion Lutheran School in Columbus started a new year on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The school started its year, as it starts every year, with an all school chapel service. Zion Lutheran School is WELSAA accredited and serves 81 students in grades 4K-8 with six teachers and a full-time extended learning center coordinator. Two new teachers joined the staff this year. Hannah Rodewald teaches grades 1-2 and replaced Rebecca Kramer who left to teach in St. Paul, Minnesota after teaching at Zion for 13 years. Jennifer Werre is the new Extended Learning Center Coordinator replacing Kris Nedow who retired after 15 years at Zion. To learn more about Zion Lutheran Church and School, visit zioncolumbus.org.
Breaking
top story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)