An array of exotic animals will once again captivate children when a popular Columbus Public Library program returns on Tuesday, July 30.
Zoozort, an interactive live animal exhibition, will take place at the Columbus Area Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., where kids can learn about exotic animals during two shows at 1 and 2:30 p.m., respectively.
“We did have one program in previous years but because the numbers got so big, we split it into two,” library youth services director Meg Kaster told the Journal. “Last year’s program was wonderful — both programs were very popular.”
Zoozort is the brainchild of Noelle Tarrant, who has been a USDA licensed animal educator for 29 years.
“She brings different animals every year,” Kaster said. “She tells them about their life and their eating habits and how she raises them in her home, but also how they live in the wild.”
With kids gathered around a large rectangular carpet, the Zoozort program showcases each animal one by one, allowing the children to get up close and personal with the creatures.
“We don’t know what she’s going to bring,” Kaster said. “The kids also usually get a chance to touch one or two of the animals, depending on the animal’s mood and the kid’s mood.”
The library’s preferences include a lemur, a python, a wallaby, a tegu lizard and a fennec fox, though the final selection will depend on the temperature of the senior center as well as the animals’ disposition on the day of the program. A chameleon, a bearded dragon and a coati will serve as “alternates,” Tarrant told the Journal.
“You never know,” she said. “I don’t like to bring an animal if it’s cranky or something.”
The kids will also have the opportunity to pet the python, the fox, the chameleon and the bearded dragon if any of them are selected for the show.
“I love sharing my animals with them,” Tarrant said. “I think children should learn not to be afraid of things.”
Many kids have misconceptions about animals, she said, which might prevent them from respecting the creatures.
“Even if they are still afraid after they see the show, at least maybe they have a better understanding and at least they respect the animal,” she said.
Tarrant said that before a recent Zoozort show, a young boy approached her and expressed his concern over the possibility of a snake being in the program. Indeed, there was going to be a featured snake, he learned.
“Oh no, snakes are bad,” the child said. “Because they bite.”
Following the program, however, the boy returned to Tarrant and stated that he was no longer afraid of snakes.
“It’s that kind of stuff that makes my job really worthwhile, because everybody’s got misconceptions about animals, especially insects and snakes,” she said. “Reptiles — they get a bad rap.”
