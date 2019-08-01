{{featured_button_text}}

Zoozort, an interactive live animal exhibition, entertained children and their families at the Columbus Area Senior Center on Tuesday, July 30. Sponsored by the Columbus Public Library, the two-show program featured a chinchilla, a chameleon, a wallaby, a lemur and a python and was directed by Noelle Tarrant, a licensed animal educator for nearly 30 years.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.