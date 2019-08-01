Zoozort, an interactive live animal exhibition, entertained children and their families at the Columbus Area Senior Center on Tuesday, July 30. Sponsored by the Columbus Public Library, the two-show program featured a chinchilla, a chameleon, a wallaby, a lemur and a python and was directed by Noelle Tarrant, a licensed animal educator for nearly 30 years.
