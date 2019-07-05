Mauston will take part in a suicide awareness campaign in the lead up to September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The Be The Light campaign, run by the Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition in conjunction with Artistic Expressions, is having children create positive affirmation yard signs and messages in sidewalk chalk. Messages displayed will have sayings like “you are loved” and “you matter.”
“The idea is for the community to get kids involved and be a part of the solution,” said Artistic Expressions director Jess Braddock. “The longer we can leave positivity in the air, the better.”
According to the Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Juneau County has about 20.1 suicides per 100,000. The Mauston Common Council approved the display of signs and voiced their support for the campaign in a meeting June 25.
“It only takes one person to make a change,” Mayor Brian McGuire said. “I think it’s a great idea.”
In other action before the board, the board:
- Performed the second reading of ordinance 2019-2020, amending Mauston code of ordinances section 26-7 to include prohibiting electronic smoking devices in certain areas.
- Appointed Steve Leavitt to the public works committee.
- Approved the payment of vouchers in the amount of $611,012.67.
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Austin Manske, Wendy Murphy, Jeremy Thoren, and Gary Wallace.
- Approved renewed operator’s licenses for Melissa B. Bender, Kayley D. Brescia, Crystal L. Butterfield, James K. Clark, Kaleigh A. Dallman, Madeline S. David, Jenny L. Gottschall, Mary Beth Hysell-Mathews, Matthew M. Iwanowicz, Jessica L. Kastner(Cox), Rita F. Knickelbein, Quintin M. Kuhl, Debbra A. Loftus-Clark, Jetara Y. Manthey, Ashley L. McNew, Caitlyn J. Nauer, Jacob D. Nelson, Rebekah A. Olson, Anthony J. Phelps, Christopher K. Pufahl, Karen L. Ravenscroft, Cynthia L. Saffell, Hannah L. Tovsen, Lynn D. Wagner, Meng S. Wang, and Eleanor A. Welch.
- Approved a temporary operator’s license for Sarah Wilke.
- Approved a class A malt beverage license for Mauston Interstate BP.
- Approved a class B malt beverage license for Kong’s China Buffet.
- Approved class B combination malt beverages and intoxicating liquors licenses for American Legion Post 81, Anjero’s Sports Bar and Grill, Harm-A-Rita’s, State Street Tap, and Heinie’s Tavern.
