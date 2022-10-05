Mauston to create two Tax Incremental Districts

The Mauston Common Council approved the creation of two Tax Incremental Districts in a special meeting last Thursday.

The council unanimously voted to establish TIDs 4 and 5 in the downtown area and eastern Mauston, respectively. The city expects that the projects will result in a more pedestrian-friendly environment, as well as usher in new housing, commercial opportunities and development.

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects. The land area connected to the development initiatives funded by the TIF is known as a Tax Incremental District (TID).

TIDs can stimulate private investment in areas that are in need of economic revitalization. Municipalities also employ Tax Increment Financing to direct future property tax increases from a district toward a development or a community enhancement project.

Last year, Mauston’s TIDs 2 and 3 finished with surplus funding that was deposited into the city’s affordable housing fund. Between the districts, the fund received just over $1.4 million from their remaining revenues.

However, with the inclusion of downtown Mauston, the city’s next round of TIDs are notably more ambitious than its previous projects.

Attempts have been made to revitalize the downtown area, including establishing design standards. This will be the first effort in many years that the city has had the financial tools to assist with substantial development and growth.

“It just aligns with our vision for rededicating our focus in keeping and revitalizing the downtown district,” City Administrator and Economic Development Director Randy Reeg said.

District 4 will be created to pay the costs of building improvement grants, site demolition and reconstruction projects, parking facilities and “Downtown Public Space Enhancements.” District 5, labeled a blight by the city’s project plan, will pay for the cost of infrastructure needed for a future development.

“People get scared of the word blight. They think that means that we’re going to take their properties and send them packing. We have absolutely no plans to do that,” Reeg stated. “The biggest benefit of declaring it a blight district is that it gives 27 instead of 20 years for the district to cashflow... This is just an opportunity. Everyone should be excited.”

While District 4 and 5 both come with hefty expenditures — $11,402,500 total for both proposals — the city estimates that the economic benefits of the districts will do more than cover the cost of improvements.

In a report presented at Thursday’s special meeting, it was stated that the District 5 project would generate $13,653,724 in incremental tax revenue over a 20-year term. District 4 would generate $4,578,216 over its 27-year term.

“We’re gonna be very careful. The budget and the project costs are only theoretical at this point in time. As people come to us with ideas for development, we’re going to evaluate each of those things on a case by case basis,” Reeg said.

The plans for TIDs 4 and 5 will move forward to the Finance and Purchasing Committee, where different programs of grants and loans will be established to assist new and existing property owners develop and redevelop properties within the districts.

“This is a new opportunity,” Reeg concluded. “Everyone loves and wants our downtown business districts to be unique and vibrant and to flourish. But we have the tools to assist this time.”