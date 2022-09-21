Meet the 2022 South Central Wisconsin Best of the Best award winners

We asked and you answered! Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in South Central Wisconsin. You did not disappoint.

Over 850 businesses were nominated across 114 categories.

The goal of South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is to give local businesses a platform to promote themselves and to start a discussion amongst our readers of what their favorite businesses are in each category. Our hope is that readers discovered some new local businesses they’d like to try. In that sense, we think every business that was nominated is a winner.

In the end, 3,437 people cast 68,000 votes to decide the best business in each category.

Being voted South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is not only a well-deserved thank you to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making Dodge County a better place to live, work and play.

On behalf of wiscnews.com and the Portage Daily Register, Baraboo News Republic, Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star Times, we’d like to thank the readers who took the time to nominate and vote on Dodge County’s Best. Congratulations to all of the winners!

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Body Shop

Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Kudick Chevrolet Buick

ATH Collision Repair

Best Car Dealership - New

Kudick Chevrolet Buick

Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie

Best Car Dealership - Used

Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Kudick Chevrolet Buick

Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie

Best Oil Change

Schulz Automotive Reedsburg

Null's Quik Lube

Countryside Ford

Best Tire Store

Dale Schultz Tires

Weber Tires

Countryside Ford

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Best Barber Shop

Annie's Barber Shop

VIBE Salon & Spa

Baraboo Social Club

Best Fitness Center

Anytime Fitness

Fry's Family Gym

Pulse Fitness & Training

Best Hair Salon

VIBE Salon & Spa

Allure Hair Salon - Baraboo

Allure Hair Salon - Sauk

Best Nail Salon

The Nail Addict

VIBE Salon & Spa

Nail D

Best Spa

VIBE Salon & Spa

Spa Serenity

Sundara Inn & Spa

Best Tanning Salon

Sundara Inn & Spa

Twelve Salon and Barbering Company

Spoiled Rotten Salon

Best Tattoo Shop

Fat's Tats

Smooth Fx

Buttons, Baraboo

Best Yoga Studio

Bee Alive Yoga

Prairie Fire Yoga & Wellness Center

Peterson & Company Fitness

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery/Bread Store

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Mericas Diner

Best Bar

Jackson Clinic

Driftless Glen Distillery

On the Rox

Best BBQ

Bob's BBQ Emporium

Johnny B's Rolling Smoke

House of Embers Restaurant - Ribs

Best Bloody Mary

Ishnala Supper Club

Baraboo Burger Company

Driftless Glen Distillery

Best Breakfast

Log Cabin Family Restaurant

Broadway Diner

LC Market

Best Brunch

Log Cabin Family Restaurant

Trappers Turn Golf Club

LC Market

Best Buffet

Pizza Ranch

Trappers Turn Golf Club

No. 1 Kitchen Buffet

Best Burger

Baraboo Burger Company

Monk's Bar & Grill - Wisconsin Dells

The Dump

Best Catering Company

Baraboo Burger Company

Broadway Diner

Bob's BBQ Emporium

Best Cheese Curds

Carr Valley Cheese Factory Store

Culver's

The Del-Bar

Best Chicken Wings

Showboat Saloon

Baraboo Burger Company

The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Coffee/Coffee Shop

Coffee Bean Connection

Rise & Grind Coffee

Bella Goose Coffee - Wisconsin Dells Cafe on the River

Best Dessert

Little Village Cafe

The Del-Bar

High Rock Cafe

Best Doughnuts

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

Kwik Trip #763

Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty

Best Ethnic Restaurant

Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Cancun Bay

Best Fine Dining

Ishnala Supper Club

Cimarolli's

The Del-Bar

Best Fish Fry

Cimaroli's Supper Club

Dorf Haus Supper Club

The Lodge at Mauston

Best Happy Hour

Cimaroli's Supper Club

The Del-Bar

The Gym Bar & Grill

Best Brewery

Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie

Gravity Box Brewing Company

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Best Lunch

Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria

High Rock Cafe

Driftless Glen Distillery

Best Outdoor Dining

Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Summer House Grill & Bar on Lake Delton

Best Pizza

Gem City Saloon & Eatery

Kozy's Pizza

Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria

Best Place for a Romantic Dinner

Ishnala Supper Club

The Del-Bar

Cimaroli's Supper Club

Best Restaurant Delivery

Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria

Moosejaw Pizza & Dells Brewing Co.

Pizza Pub

Best Seafood

The Del-Bar

Fish Tales Restaurant

The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Steaks

Cimaroli's Supper Club

The Del-Bar

Kaminski's Chop House

Best Supper Club

Cimaroli's Supper Club

Ishnala Supper Club

The Del-Bar

Best Waitstaff

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Driftless Glen Distillery

The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Winery

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery

Fawn Creek Winery

Baraboo Bluff Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living/Senior Care

Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center

Maplewood Village

Oak Park Place Baraboo

Best Chiropractic Practice

Blau Family Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness

Back In Action Chiropractic

Kincaid Chiropractic, S.C.

Best Dental Practice

Dental Associates of Baraboo

Midwest Dental

Village Family Dental Associates

Best Eye Care Facility

SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care

Mauston Family Eyecare

May Vision Center Reedsburg

Best Hearing Aid Center

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Specialty Group

Miracle-Ear Baraboo

Professional Hearing Care

Best Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best Imaging/Diagnostics Center

Sauk Prairie Healthcare

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best OB/GYN Facility

Sauk Prairie Healthcare

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best Pharmacy

Ballweg Family Pharmacy

Corner Drug Hometown Pharmacy

Hometown Pharmacy

Best Rehabilitation Facility

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Maplewood of Sauk Prairie

Mile Bluff Kennedy Street

HOUSE & HOME

Best Carpet Cleaners

K & L Cleaners

Morris Carpet Cleaning

Carpet Raider

Best Electrician

Gray Electric

Mayberry electric Sauk prairie

Hill's Wiring

Best Heating & Air Conditioning

BayBrookes Heating & Cooling

BTU Management

Pointon Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Home Improvement

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Handy Harry

Just in Tyme Roofing & Siding

Best Landscape Company

Ben Wankerl Enterprises

Lulich Landscaping

Landscape Techniques

Best Lawn Care

Ben Wankerl Enterprises

Craig & Sons, New Lisbon WI

Sullivan Family Lawn Care

Best Plumbing Company

Terrytown Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Wisconsin River Plumbing & Heating

DeMars Plumbing

Best Real Estate Company

Castle Rock Realty

First Weber Realtors - Baraboo

Wisconsin Dells Realty

Best Residential Builder

Holtz Builders

Breunig Builders

Oelke Construction

Best Roof/Gutter Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Hasheider Roofing & Siding

Custofoam Corporation

Best Window Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement

Badger Glass

Sauk Prairie Remodeling

OUT & ABOUT

Best Amusement/Attraction

Noah's Ark Waterpark

Original Wisconsin Ducks

Circus World

Best Bowling Center

Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria

Brewster's Lanes

Thunderbird Lanes

Best Charitable Organization

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Habitat for Humanity

6:8 Inc.

Best Customer Service

Dorf Haus Supper Club

Baraboo Bluff Winery

Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Best Hotel

The Lodge at Mauston

Wilderness Resort

Cedarberry Inn

Best Spot for Live Music

Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Showboat Saloon

Best Local Band/Musician

Swing Crew

Sam Ness

The Holler

Best Festival

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival

Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival

Sauk County Fair

Best Museum

Circus World

Baraboo Children's Museum

Al. Ringling Brewing Co.

Best Outdoor Recreation Business

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Sandy Shores Tubing

Riverview Adventure Company

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

Knuckle Heads

Baraboo Children's Museum

Tom Foolerys Adventure Park

Best Place to Get Married

Vennebu Hill Wedding Barn & Event Venue

The Lodge at Mauston

Harvest Moon Pond Wedding & Event Venue

Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

Craig's Popcorn Corner

The Del-Bar

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Best Place to Work

Sauk Prairie Healthcare

Wisconsin River Meats

Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Best Resort

Wilderness Resort

Kalahari Resorts Dells

Great Wolf Lodge

Best Retirement Community

Reedsburg Area Senior Center

Oak Park Place Baraboo

Terrace Heights Retirement Community

Best Waterpark

Noah's Ark Waterpark

Wilderness Resort

Kalahari Resorts Dells

Best Golf Course

Lake Wisconsin Country Club

Trappers Turn Golf Club

Castle Rock Golf Course

Best Movie Theater

Portage Theaters

Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater

Bonham Theatre & Video

Best Performing Arts Venue

Crystal Grand Music Theatre

River Arts Center (Sauk Prairie School District)

Al. Ringling Theatre

Best Place for Family Fun

Ochsner Park Zoo

Wisconsin Dells

Knuckleheads Trampoline Park, Rides, Bowling

PEOPLE

Best Accountant

Lori Lutz, Lutz Accounting

Tim Moy, MBE CPA's

Kim Wegner, MBE CPAs

Best Attorney

Peter Curran, Curran Law

Jay Englund, Pemberton & Englund Law

Nicole Marklein - Cross, Jenks, Mercer & Maffei

Best Barber

Andrea Brown, Annie's Barber Shop

John Catterson, The Blind Tiger Barbershop

Courtney Mack, Sauk City Barber Shop

Best Bartender

Monte Maier, Dorf Haus

Raquel Sanchez, Vintage Brewing Company

Mark Plavek, Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria

Best Car Salesperson

Mike Eberle, Koenecke Ford

Adam Stanton, Don Larson

Ryan Ryczek, Kudick

Best Chef

Chef Tony, The Lodge at Mauston

Billy K., On the Rox

Brandon Mallo, Monk's Bar & Grill at The Wilderness

Best Chiropractor

Jason Theobald, Back in Action Chiropractic

Dr. Andy Gudenschwager, Back in Action Chiropractic

Don Pfau, Center of Chiropractic Neurology

Best Dentist

Dr. Leah Rehl, Village Family Dental

Dr. Terry Baxter, Baxter Family Dental

Dr. Tiffany Birrenkott, Dental Associates of Baraboo

Best Esthetician

Krystal Reimer, VIBE Salon & Spa

Martha Olivares, Blades and Fades

Tassia Holmes, The Youth Fountain

Best Financial Advisor

MBE Wealth

Andy Hager, Ironwood Financial

Brent Brinker, MBE Wealth Management

Best Firefighter

Darin Kiesling, Necedah Fire & EMS

Michael Breunig, Sauk City Fire Department

Tom Clark, Baraboo Fire Department

Best Hairstylist

Brenda Klapoetke, VIBE Salon & Spa

Tara Greenwood, Total Design

Nichole Mick, All About You Salon and Spa

Best Insurance Agent

Kris Stanton, State Farm Insurance

Leroy hothouse, State Farm Insurance

Jim Marsden, State Farm Insurance

Best Law Enforcement Officer

Travis Hilliard, Sauk Prairie Police Department

Sheriff Brent Oleson, Juneau County Sheriff's Office

Mark Rabatta, Baraboo Police Department

Best Mortgage Banker/Lender

Bank of Mauston

Teddie Szydlowski, Community First Bank Baraboo

Keara Brecka, Bank of Wisconsin Dells

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Steven Kincaid, Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Ryan Plamann, MD, Mile Bluff Necedah Family Medical Center

Dr. David Adams, Prairie Clinic

Best Photographer

Pam Ziegler, Ziegler Photoghraphy

Tara Draper, Tara Draper Photography

Karmen Lindner Photography

Best Real Estate Agent

Tracy Thompson, ReMax Grand

Bobbi Brandt, Castle Rock Realty

Jasmine Schoenoff, Remax

RETAIL

Best Beer Selection (Retail Store)

Viking Liquor Reedsburg

Barabrew Liquor

J & S Liquors

Best Flooring Retailer

Mckinney's Home Decorating

Menards

Davis Home Furnishings & Flooring

Best Florist

Wild Apples Floral

4 Seasons Floral and Gifts

Edgewater Home & Garden

Best Furniture Store

Mauston Furniture & Appliance

Mcgann Furniture Store

Slumberland Warehouse

Best Gift Shop

Country Sass Gifts

Bekah Kate's

Red Shed Garden & Gifts

Best Grocery Store

Festival Foods

ALDI

Viking Village Foods

Best Jewelry Store

Thayer's Jewelry

The Jewelers Edge

Jewels By Design

Best Mattress Retailer

Slumberland Furniture

Mcgann Furniture Store

The Portage Furniture Store

Best Meat Market

Wisconsin River Meats

The Meat Market Baraboo

Straka Meats

Best Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods

Baraboo Surplus

D W Sports Center

Best Pet Supplies

Raw Rations Pet Food & Wellness

Critters Pet Shop

Susie's Petpourri

Best Resale Shop

Recycled Sally's

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie

SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

Lutz Tax & Accounting

MBE CPAs

Breunig CPA

Best Bank

Bank of Mauston

Bank of Prairie du Sac

Bank of Wisconsin Dells

Best Child Day Care Facility

Lil'Lambs Childcare Center

Bear-A-Boo Daycare

St Clare Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center

Best Commercial Construction Company

Holtz Builders

Nessler Skid Works

Kraemer Brothers Construction

Best Credit Union

Oakdale Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

WCCU Credit Union

Best Funeral Home

Hooverson Funeral Home

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home

Crandall Funeral Home

Best Greenhouse/Garden Center

Edgewater Home & Garden

Red Shed Garden & Gifts

Landscape Techniques

Best Law Firm

Curran, Hollenbeck & Orton, S.C.

Pemberton & Englund Law Offices

Cross Jenks Mercer & Maffei

Best Veterinarian

Dells Animal Hospital

Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital and Shamrock Pet Resort

Sunrise Veterinary Services