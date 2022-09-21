 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the 2022 South Central Wisconsin Best of the Best award winners

South Central WI Best 2022 Graphic

We asked and you answered! Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in South Central Wisconsin. You did not disappoint.

Over 850 businesses were nominated across 114 categories.

The goal of South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is to give local businesses a platform to promote themselves and to start a discussion amongst our readers of what their favorite businesses are in each category. Our hope is that readers discovered some new local businesses they’d like to try. In that sense, we think every business that was nominated is a winner.

In the end, 3,437 people cast 68,000 votes to decide the best business in each category.

Being voted South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is not only a well-deserved thank you to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making Dodge County a better place to live, work and play.

On behalf of wiscnews.com and the Portage Daily Register, Baraboo News Republic, Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star Times, we’d like to thank the readers who took the time to nominate and vote on Dodge County’s Best. Congratulations to all of the winners!

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Body Shop

  • Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
  • Kudick Chevrolet Buick
  • ATH Collision Repair

Best Car Dealership - New

  • Kudick Chevrolet Buick
  • Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
  • Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie

Best Car Dealership - Used

  • Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
  • Kudick Chevrolet Buick
  • Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie

Best Oil Change

  • Schulz Automotive Reedsburg
  • Null's Quik Lube
  • Countryside Ford

Best Tire Store

  • Dale Schultz Tires
  • Weber Tires
  • Countryside Ford

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Best Barber Shop

  • Annie's Barber Shop
  • VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Baraboo Social Club

Best Fitness Center

  • Anytime Fitness
  • Fry's Family Gym
  • Pulse Fitness & Training

Best Hair Salon

  • VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Allure Hair Salon - Baraboo
  • Allure Hair Salon - Sauk

Best Nail Salon

  • The Nail Addict
  • VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Nail D

Best Spa

  • VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Spa Serenity
  • Sundara Inn & Spa

Best Tanning Salon

  • Sundara Inn & Spa
  • Twelve Salon and Barbering Company
  • Spoiled Rotten Salon

Best Tattoo Shop

  • Fat's Tats
  • Smooth Fx
  • Buttons, Baraboo

Best Yoga Studio

  • Bee Alive Yoga
  • Prairie Fire Yoga & Wellness Center
  • Peterson & Company Fitness

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery/Bread Store

  • Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
  • Great Harvest Bread Co.
  • Mericas Diner

Best Bar

  • Jackson Clinic
  • Driftless Glen Distillery
  • On the Rox

Best BBQ

  • Bob's BBQ Emporium
  • Johnny B's Rolling Smoke
  • House of Embers Restaurant - Ribs

Best Bloody Mary

  • Ishnala Supper Club
  • Baraboo Burger Company
  • Driftless Glen Distillery

Best Breakfast

  • Log Cabin Family Restaurant
  • Broadway Diner
  • LC Market

Best Brunch

  • Log Cabin Family Restaurant
  • Trappers Turn Golf Club
  • LC Market

Best Buffet

  • Pizza Ranch
  • Trappers Turn Golf Club
  • No. 1 Kitchen Buffet

Best Burger

  • Baraboo Burger Company
  • Monk's Bar & Grill - Wisconsin Dells
  • The Dump

Best Catering Company

  • Baraboo Burger Company
  • Broadway Diner
  • Bob's BBQ Emporium

Best Cheese Curds

  • Carr Valley Cheese Factory Store
  • Culver's
  • The Del-Bar

Best Chicken Wings

  • Showboat Saloon
  • Baraboo Burger Company
  • The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Coffee/Coffee Shop

  • Coffee Bean Connection
  • Rise & Grind Coffee
  • Bella Goose Coffee - Wisconsin Dells Cafe on the River

Best Dessert

  • Little Village Cafe
  • The Del-Bar
  • High Rock Cafe

Best Doughnuts

  • Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
  • Kwik Trip #763
  • Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty

Best Ethnic Restaurant

  • Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
  • Dorf Haus Supper Club
  • Cancun Bay

Best Fine Dining

  • Ishnala Supper Club
  • Cimarolli's
  • The Del-Bar

Best Fish Fry

  • Cimaroli's Supper Club
  • Dorf Haus Supper Club
  • The Lodge at Mauston

Best Happy Hour

  • Cimaroli's Supper Club
  • The Del-Bar
  • The Gym Bar & Grill

Best Brewery

  • Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie
  • Gravity Box Brewing Company
  • Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Best Lunch

  • Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
  • High Rock Cafe
  • Driftless Glen Distillery

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie
  • Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
  • Summer House Grill & Bar on Lake Delton

Best Pizza

  • Gem City Saloon & Eatery
  • Kozy's Pizza
  • Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria

Best Place for a Romantic Dinner

  • Ishnala Supper Club
  • The Del-Bar
  • Cimaroli's Supper Club

Best Restaurant Delivery

  • Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
  • Moosejaw Pizza & Dells Brewing Co.
  • Pizza Pub

Best Seafood

  • The Del-Bar
  • Fish Tales Restaurant
  • The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Steaks

  • Cimaroli's Supper Club
  • The Del-Bar
  • Kaminski's Chop House

Best Supper Club

  • Cimaroli's Supper Club
  • Ishnala Supper Club
  • The Del-Bar

Best Waitstaff

  • Dorf Haus Supper Club
  • Driftless Glen Distillery
  • The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood

Best Winery

  • Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
  • Fawn Creek Winery
  • Baraboo Bluff Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living/Senior Care

  • Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center
  • Maplewood Village
  • Oak Park Place Baraboo

Best Chiropractic Practice

  • Blau Family Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness
  • Back In Action Chiropractic
  • Kincaid Chiropractic, S.C.

Best Dental Practice

  • Dental Associates of Baraboo
  • Midwest Dental
  • Village Family Dental Associates

Best Eye Care Facility

  • SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
  • Mauston Family Eyecare
  • May Vision Center Reedsburg

Best Hearing Aid Center

  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center Specialty Group
  • Miracle-Ear Baraboo
  • Professional Hearing Care

Best Hospital

  • Sauk Prairie Hospital
  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center
  • Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best Imaging/Diagnostics Center

  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare
  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center
  • Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best OB/GYN Facility

  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare
  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center
  • Mile Bluff Medical Center

Best Pharmacy

  • Ballweg Family Pharmacy
  • Corner Drug Hometown Pharmacy
  • Hometown Pharmacy

Best Rehabilitation Facility

  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center
  • Maplewood of Sauk Prairie
  • Mile Bluff Kennedy Street

HOUSE & HOME

Best Carpet Cleaners

  • K & L Cleaners
  • Morris Carpet Cleaning
  • Carpet Raider

Best Electrician

  • Gray Electric
  • Mayberry electric Sauk prairie
  • Hill's Wiring

Best Heating & Air Conditioning

  • BayBrookes Heating & Cooling
  • BTU Management
  • Pointon Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Home Improvement

  • Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  • Handy Harry
  • Just in Tyme Roofing & Siding

Best Landscape Company

  • Ben Wankerl Enterprises
  • Lulich Landscaping
  • Landscape Techniques

Best Lawn Care

  • Ben Wankerl Enterprises
  • Craig & Sons, New Lisbon WI
  • Sullivan Family Lawn Care

Best Plumbing Company

  • Terrytown Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
  • Wisconsin River Plumbing & Heating
  • DeMars Plumbing

Best Real Estate Company

  • Castle Rock Realty
  • First Weber Realtors - Baraboo
  • Wisconsin Dells Realty

Best Residential Builder

  • Holtz Builders
  • Breunig Builders
  • Oelke Construction

Best Roof/Gutter Company

  • Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  • Hasheider Roofing & Siding
  • Custofoam Corporation

Best Window Company

  • Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  • Badger Glass
  • Sauk Prairie Remodeling

OUT & ABOUT

Best Amusement/Attraction

  • Noah's Ark Waterpark
  • Original Wisconsin Ducks
  • Circus World

Best Bowling Center

  • Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
  • Brewster's Lanes
  • Thunderbird Lanes

Best Charitable Organization

  • St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • 6:8 Inc.

Best Customer Service

  • Dorf Haus Supper Club
  • Baraboo Bluff Winery
  • Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Best Hotel

  • The Lodge at Mauston
  • Wilderness Resort
  • Cedarberry Inn

Best Spot for Live Music

  • Crystal Grand Music Theatre
  • Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
  • Showboat Saloon

Best Local Band/Musician

  • Swing Crew
  • Sam Ness
  • The Holler

Best Festival

  • Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival
  • Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival
  • Sauk County Fair

Best Museum

  • Circus World
  • Baraboo Children's Museum
  • Al. Ringling Brewing Co.

Best Outdoor Recreation Business

  • Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
  • Sandy Shores Tubing
  • Riverview Adventure Company

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

  • Knuckle Heads
  • Baraboo Children's Museum
  • Tom Foolerys Adventure Park

Best Place to Get Married

  • Vennebu Hill Wedding Barn & Event Venue
  • The Lodge at Mauston
  • Harvest Moon Pond Wedding & Event Venue

Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

  • Craig's Popcorn Corner
  • The Del-Bar
  • Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Best Place to Work

  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare
  • Wisconsin River Meats
  • Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Best Resort

  • Wilderness Resort
  • Kalahari Resorts Dells
  • Great Wolf Lodge

Best Retirement Community

  • Reedsburg Area Senior Center
  • Oak Park Place Baraboo
  • Terrace Heights Retirement Community

Best Waterpark

  • Noah's Ark Waterpark
  • Wilderness Resort
  • Kalahari Resorts Dells

Best Golf Course

  • Lake Wisconsin Country Club
  • Trappers Turn Golf Club
  • Castle Rock Golf Course

Best Movie Theater

  • Portage Theaters
  • Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater
  • Bonham Theatre & Video

Best Performing Arts Venue

  • Crystal Grand Music Theatre
  • River Arts Center (Sauk Prairie School District)
  • Al. Ringling Theatre

Best Place for Family Fun

  • Ochsner Park Zoo
  • Wisconsin Dells
  • Knuckleheads Trampoline Park, Rides, Bowling

PEOPLE

Best Accountant

  • Lori Lutz, Lutz Accounting
  • Tim Moy, MBE CPA's
  • Kim Wegner, MBE CPAs

Best Attorney

  • Peter Curran, Curran Law
  • Jay Englund, Pemberton & Englund Law
  • Nicole Marklein - Cross, Jenks, Mercer & Maffei

Best Barber

  • Andrea Brown, Annie's Barber Shop
  • John Catterson, The Blind Tiger Barbershop
  • Courtney Mack, Sauk City Barber Shop

Best Bartender

  • Monte Maier, Dorf Haus
  • Raquel Sanchez, Vintage Brewing Company
  • Mark Plavek, Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria

Best Car Salesperson

  • Mike Eberle, Koenecke Ford
  • Adam Stanton, Don Larson
  • Ryan Ryczek, Kudick

Best Chef

  • Chef Tony, The Lodge at Mauston
  • Billy K., On the Rox
  • Brandon Mallo, Monk's Bar & Grill at The Wilderness

Best Chiropractor

  • Jason Theobald, Back in Action Chiropractic
  • Dr. Andy Gudenschwager, Back in Action Chiropractic
  • Don Pfau, Center of Chiropractic Neurology

Best Dentist

  • Dr. Leah Rehl, Village Family Dental
  • Dr. Terry Baxter, Baxter Family Dental
  • Dr. Tiffany Birrenkott, Dental Associates of Baraboo

Best Esthetician

  • Krystal Reimer, VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Martha Olivares, Blades and Fades
  • Tassia Holmes, The Youth Fountain

Best Financial Advisor

  • MBE Wealth
  • Andy Hager, Ironwood Financial
  • Brent Brinker, MBE Wealth Management

Best Firefighter

  • Darin Kiesling, Necedah Fire & EMS
  • Michael Breunig, Sauk City Fire Department
  • Tom Clark, Baraboo Fire Department

Best Hairstylist

  • Brenda Klapoetke, VIBE Salon & Spa
  • Tara Greenwood, Total Design
  • Nichole Mick, All About You Salon and Spa

Best Insurance Agent

  • Kris Stanton, State Farm Insurance
  • Leroy hothouse, State Farm Insurance
  • Jim Marsden, State Farm Insurance

Best Law Enforcement Officer

  • Travis Hilliard, Sauk Prairie Police Department
  • Sheriff Brent Oleson, Juneau County Sheriff's Office
  • Mark Rabatta, Baraboo Police Department

Best Mortgage Banker/Lender

  • Bank of Mauston
  • Teddie Szydlowski, Community First Bank Baraboo
  • Keara Brecka, Bank of Wisconsin Dells

Best Pediatrician

  • Dr. Steven Kincaid, Reedsburg Area Medical Center
  • Ryan Plamann, MD, Mile Bluff Necedah Family Medical Center
  • Dr. David Adams, Prairie Clinic

Best Photographer

  • Pam Ziegler, Ziegler Photoghraphy
  • Tara Draper, Tara Draper Photography
  • Karmen Lindner Photography

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Tracy Thompson, ReMax Grand
  • Bobbi Brandt, Castle Rock Realty
  • Jasmine Schoenoff, Remax

RETAIL

Best Beer Selection (Retail Store)

  • Viking Liquor Reedsburg
  • Barabrew Liquor
  • J & S Liquors

Best Flooring Retailer

  • Mckinney's Home Decorating
  • Menards
  • Davis Home Furnishings & Flooring

Best Florist

  • Wild Apples Floral
  • 4 Seasons Floral and Gifts
  • Edgewater Home & Garden

Best Furniture Store

  • Mauston Furniture & Appliance
  • Mcgann Furniture Store
  • Slumberland Warehouse

Best Gift Shop

  • Country Sass Gifts
  • Bekah Kate's
  • Red Shed Garden & Gifts

Best Grocery Store

  • Festival Foods
  • ALDI
  • Viking Village Foods

Best Jewelry Store

  • Thayer's Jewelry
  • The Jewelers Edge
  • Jewels By Design

Best Mattress Retailer

  • Slumberland Furniture
  • Mcgann Furniture Store
  • The Portage Furniture Store

Best Meat Market

  • Wisconsin River Meats
  • The Meat Market Baraboo
  • Straka Meats

Best Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

  • Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods
  • Baraboo Surplus
  • D W Sports Center

Best Pet Supplies

  • Raw Rations Pet Food & Wellness
  • Critters Pet Shop
  • Susie's Petpourri

Best Resale Shop

  • Recycled Sally's
  • Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie

SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

  • Lutz Tax & Accounting
  • MBE CPAs
  • Breunig CPA

Best Bank

  • Bank of Mauston
  • Bank of Prairie du Sac
  • Bank of Wisconsin Dells

Best Child Day Care Facility

  • Lil'Lambs Childcare Center
  • Bear-A-Boo Daycare
  • St Clare Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center

Best Commercial Construction Company

  • Holtz Builders
  • Nessler Skid Works
  • Kraemer Brothers Construction

Best Credit Union

  • Oakdale Credit Union
  • Summit Credit Union
  • WCCU Credit Union

Best Funeral Home

  • Hooverson Funeral Home
  • Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home
  • Crandall Funeral Home

Best Greenhouse/Garden Center

  • Edgewater Home & Garden
  • Red Shed Garden & Gifts
  • Landscape Techniques

Best Law Firm

  • Curran, Hollenbeck & Orton, S.C.
  • Pemberton & Englund Law Offices
  • Cross Jenks Mercer & Maffei 

Best Veterinarian

  • Dells Animal Hospital
  • Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital and Shamrock Pet Resort
  • Sunrise Veterinary Services

