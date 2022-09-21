Meet the 2022 South Central Wisconsin Best of the Best award winners

We asked and you answered! Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in South Central Wisconsin. You did not disappoint.
Over 850 businesses were nominated across 114 categories.
The goal of South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is to give local businesses a platform to promote themselves and to start a discussion amongst our readers of what their favorite businesses are in each category. Our hope is that readers discovered some new local businesses they’d like to try. In that sense, we think every business that was nominated is a winner.
In the end, 3,437 people cast 68,000 votes to decide the best business in each category.
Being voted South Central Wisconsin’s Best of the Best is not only a well-deserved thank you to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making Dodge County a better place to live, work and play.
People are also reading…
On behalf of wiscnews.com and the Portage Daily Register, Baraboo News Republic, Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star Times, we’d like to thank the readers who took the time to nominate and vote on Dodge County’s Best. Congratulations to all of the winners!
AUTOMOTIVE
Best Auto Body Shop
- Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Kudick Chevrolet Buick
- ATH Collision Repair
Best Car Dealership - New
- Kudick Chevrolet Buick
- Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie
Best Car Dealership - Used
- Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Kudick Chevrolet Buick
- Kayser Chrysler Center of Sauk Prairie
Best Oil Change
- Schulz Automotive Reedsburg
- Null's Quik Lube
- Countryside Ford
Best Tire Store
- Dale Schultz Tires
- Weber Tires
- Countryside Ford
BEAUTY & WELLNESS
Best Barber Shop
- Annie's Barber Shop
- VIBE Salon & Spa
- Baraboo Social Club
Best Fitness Center
- Anytime Fitness
- Fry's Family Gym
- Pulse Fitness & Training
Best Hair Salon
- VIBE Salon & Spa
- Allure Hair Salon - Baraboo
- Allure Hair Salon - Sauk
Best Nail Salon
- The Nail Addict
- VIBE Salon & Spa
- Nail D
Best Spa
- VIBE Salon & Spa
- Spa Serenity
- Sundara Inn & Spa
Best Tanning Salon
- Sundara Inn & Spa
- Twelve Salon and Barbering Company
- Spoiled Rotten Salon
Best Tattoo Shop
- Fat's Tats
- Smooth Fx
- Buttons, Baraboo
Best Yoga Studio
- Bee Alive Yoga
- Prairie Fire Yoga & Wellness Center
- Peterson & Company Fitness
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bakery/Bread Store
- Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
- Great Harvest Bread Co.
- Mericas Diner
Best Bar
- Jackson Clinic
- Driftless Glen Distillery
- On the Rox
Best BBQ
- Bob's BBQ Emporium
- Johnny B's Rolling Smoke
- House of Embers Restaurant - Ribs
Best Bloody Mary
- Ishnala Supper Club
- Baraboo Burger Company
- Driftless Glen Distillery
Best Breakfast
- Log Cabin Family Restaurant
- Broadway Diner
- LC Market
Best Brunch
- Log Cabin Family Restaurant
- Trappers Turn Golf Club
- LC Market
Best Buffet
- Pizza Ranch
- Trappers Turn Golf Club
- No. 1 Kitchen Buffet
Best Burger
- Baraboo Burger Company
- Monk's Bar & Grill - Wisconsin Dells
- The Dump
Best Catering Company
- Baraboo Burger Company
- Broadway Diner
- Bob's BBQ Emporium
Best Cheese Curds
- Carr Valley Cheese Factory Store
- Culver's
- The Del-Bar
Best Chicken Wings
- Showboat Saloon
- Baraboo Burger Company
- The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood
Best Coffee/Coffee Shop
- Coffee Bean Connection
- Rise & Grind Coffee
- Bella Goose Coffee - Wisconsin Dells Cafe on the River
Best Dessert
- Little Village Cafe
- The Del-Bar
- High Rock Cafe
Best Doughnuts
- Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
- Kwik Trip #763
- Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty
Best Ethnic Restaurant
- Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
- Cancun Bay
Best Fine Dining
- Ishnala Supper Club
- Cimarolli's
- The Del-Bar
Best Fish Fry
- Cimaroli's Supper Club
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
- The Lodge at Mauston
Best Happy Hour
- Cimaroli's Supper Club
- The Del-Bar
- The Gym Bar & Grill
Best Brewery
- Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie
- Gravity Box Brewing Company
- Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Best Lunch
- Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
- High Rock Cafe
- Driftless Glen Distillery
Best Outdoor Dining
- Vintage Brewing Co. Sauk Prairie
- Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
- Summer House Grill & Bar on Lake Delton
Best Pizza
- Gem City Saloon & Eatery
- Kozy's Pizza
- Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
Best Place for a Romantic Dinner
- Ishnala Supper Club
- The Del-Bar
- Cimaroli's Supper Club
Best Restaurant Delivery
- Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
- Moosejaw Pizza & Dells Brewing Co.
- Pizza Pub
Best Seafood
- The Del-Bar
- Fish Tales Restaurant
- The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood
Best Steaks
- Cimaroli's Supper Club
- The Del-Bar
- Kaminski's Chop House
Best Supper Club
- Cimaroli's Supper Club
- Ishnala Supper Club
- The Del-Bar
Best Waitstaff
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
- Driftless Glen Distillery
- The Broken Spur Steak and Seafood
Best Winery
- Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
- Fawn Creek Winery
- Baraboo Bluff Winery
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Best Assisted Living/Senior Care
- Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center
- Maplewood Village
- Oak Park Place Baraboo
Best Chiropractic Practice
- Blau Family Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness
- Back In Action Chiropractic
- Kincaid Chiropractic, S.C.
Best Dental Practice
- Dental Associates of Baraboo
- Midwest Dental
- Village Family Dental Associates
Best Eye Care Facility
- SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
- Mauston Family Eyecare
- May Vision Center Reedsburg
Best Hearing Aid Center
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center Specialty Group
- Miracle-Ear Baraboo
- Professional Hearing Care
Best Hospital
- Sauk Prairie Hospital
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Mile Bluff Medical Center
Best Imaging/Diagnostics Center
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Mile Bluff Medical Center
Best OB/GYN Facility
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Mile Bluff Medical Center
Best Pharmacy
- Ballweg Family Pharmacy
- Corner Drug Hometown Pharmacy
- Hometown Pharmacy
Best Rehabilitation Facility
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Maplewood of Sauk Prairie
- Mile Bluff Kennedy Street
HOUSE & HOME
Best Carpet Cleaners
- K & L Cleaners
- Morris Carpet Cleaning
- Carpet Raider
Best Electrician
- Gray Electric
- Mayberry electric Sauk prairie
- Hill's Wiring
Best Heating & Air Conditioning
- BayBrookes Heating & Cooling
- BTU Management
- Pointon Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Home Improvement
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Handy Harry
- Just in Tyme Roofing & Siding
Best Landscape Company
- Ben Wankerl Enterprises
- Lulich Landscaping
- Landscape Techniques
Best Lawn Care
- Ben Wankerl Enterprises
- Craig & Sons, New Lisbon WI
- Sullivan Family Lawn Care
Best Plumbing Company
- Terrytown Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
- Wisconsin River Plumbing & Heating
- DeMars Plumbing
Best Real Estate Company
- Castle Rock Realty
- First Weber Realtors - Baraboo
- Wisconsin Dells Realty
Best Residential Builder
- Holtz Builders
- Breunig Builders
- Oelke Construction
Best Roof/Gutter Company
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Hasheider Roofing & Siding
- Custofoam Corporation
Best Window Company
- Frey Construction & Home Improvement
- Badger Glass
- Sauk Prairie Remodeling
OUT & ABOUT
Best Amusement/Attraction
- Noah's Ark Waterpark
- Original Wisconsin Ducks
- Circus World
Best Bowling Center
- Riviera Bowl & Pizzeria
- Brewster's Lanes
- Thunderbird Lanes
Best Charitable Organization
- St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
- Habitat for Humanity
- 6:8 Inc.
Best Customer Service
- Dorf Haus Supper Club
- Baraboo Bluff Winery
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Best Hotel
- The Lodge at Mauston
- Wilderness Resort
- Cedarberry Inn
Best Spot for Live Music
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre
- Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
- Showboat Saloon
Best Local Band/Musician
- Swing Crew
- Sam Ness
- The Holler
Best Festival
- Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival
- Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival
- Sauk County Fair
Best Museum
- Circus World
- Baraboo Children's Museum
- Al. Ringling Brewing Co.
Best Outdoor Recreation Business
- Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
- Sandy Shores Tubing
- Riverview Adventure Company
Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party
- Knuckle Heads
- Baraboo Children's Museum
- Tom Foolerys Adventure Park
Best Place to Get Married
- Vennebu Hill Wedding Barn & Event Venue
- The Lodge at Mauston
- Harvest Moon Pond Wedding & Event Venue
Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest
- Craig's Popcorn Corner
- The Del-Bar
- Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Best Place to Work
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare
- Wisconsin River Meats
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Best Resort
- Wilderness Resort
- Kalahari Resorts Dells
- Great Wolf Lodge
Best Retirement Community
- Reedsburg Area Senior Center
- Oak Park Place Baraboo
- Terrace Heights Retirement Community
Best Waterpark
- Noah's Ark Waterpark
- Wilderness Resort
- Kalahari Resorts Dells
Best Golf Course
- Lake Wisconsin Country Club
- Trappers Turn Golf Club
- Castle Rock Golf Course
Best Movie Theater
- Portage Theaters
- Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater
- Bonham Theatre & Video
Best Performing Arts Venue
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre
- River Arts Center (Sauk Prairie School District)
- Al. Ringling Theatre
Best Place for Family Fun
- Ochsner Park Zoo
- Wisconsin Dells
- Knuckleheads Trampoline Park, Rides, Bowling
PEOPLE
Best Accountant
- Lori Lutz, Lutz Accounting
- Tim Moy, MBE CPA's
- Kim Wegner, MBE CPAs
Best Attorney
- Peter Curran, Curran Law
- Jay Englund, Pemberton & Englund Law
- Nicole Marklein - Cross, Jenks, Mercer & Maffei
Best Barber
- Andrea Brown, Annie's Barber Shop
- John Catterson, The Blind Tiger Barbershop
- Courtney Mack, Sauk City Barber Shop
Best Bartender
- Monte Maier, Dorf Haus
- Raquel Sanchez, Vintage Brewing Company
- Mark Plavek, Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria
Best Car Salesperson
- Mike Eberle, Koenecke Ford
- Adam Stanton, Don Larson
- Ryan Ryczek, Kudick
Best Chef
- Chef Tony, The Lodge at Mauston
- Billy K., On the Rox
- Brandon Mallo, Monk's Bar & Grill at The Wilderness
Best Chiropractor
- Jason Theobald, Back in Action Chiropractic
- Dr. Andy Gudenschwager, Back in Action Chiropractic
- Don Pfau, Center of Chiropractic Neurology
Best Dentist
- Dr. Leah Rehl, Village Family Dental
- Dr. Terry Baxter, Baxter Family Dental
- Dr. Tiffany Birrenkott, Dental Associates of Baraboo
Best Esthetician
- Krystal Reimer, VIBE Salon & Spa
- Martha Olivares, Blades and Fades
- Tassia Holmes, The Youth Fountain
Best Financial Advisor
- MBE Wealth
- Andy Hager, Ironwood Financial
- Brent Brinker, MBE Wealth Management
Best Firefighter
- Darin Kiesling, Necedah Fire & EMS
- Michael Breunig, Sauk City Fire Department
- Tom Clark, Baraboo Fire Department
Best Hairstylist
- Brenda Klapoetke, VIBE Salon & Spa
- Tara Greenwood, Total Design
- Nichole Mick, All About You Salon and Spa
Best Insurance Agent
- Kris Stanton, State Farm Insurance
- Leroy hothouse, State Farm Insurance
- Jim Marsden, State Farm Insurance
Best Law Enforcement Officer
- Travis Hilliard, Sauk Prairie Police Department
- Sheriff Brent Oleson, Juneau County Sheriff's Office
- Mark Rabatta, Baraboo Police Department
Best Mortgage Banker/Lender
- Bank of Mauston
- Teddie Szydlowski, Community First Bank Baraboo
- Keara Brecka, Bank of Wisconsin Dells
Best Pediatrician
- Dr. Steven Kincaid, Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Ryan Plamann, MD, Mile Bluff Necedah Family Medical Center
- Dr. David Adams, Prairie Clinic
Best Photographer
- Pam Ziegler, Ziegler Photoghraphy
- Tara Draper, Tara Draper Photography
- Karmen Lindner Photography
Best Real Estate Agent
- Tracy Thompson, ReMax Grand
- Bobbi Brandt, Castle Rock Realty
- Jasmine Schoenoff, Remax
RETAIL
Best Beer Selection (Retail Store)
- Viking Liquor Reedsburg
- Barabrew Liquor
- J & S Liquors
Best Flooring Retailer
- Mckinney's Home Decorating
- Menards
- Davis Home Furnishings & Flooring
Best Florist
- Wild Apples Floral
- 4 Seasons Floral and Gifts
- Edgewater Home & Garden
Best Furniture Store
- Mauston Furniture & Appliance
- Mcgann Furniture Store
- Slumberland Warehouse
Best Gift Shop
- Country Sass Gifts
- Bekah Kate's
- Red Shed Garden & Gifts
Best Grocery Store
- Festival Foods
- ALDI
- Viking Village Foods
Best Jewelry Store
- Thayer's Jewelry
- The Jewelers Edge
- Jewels By Design
Best Mattress Retailer
- Slumberland Furniture
- Mcgann Furniture Store
- The Portage Furniture Store
Best Meat Market
- Wisconsin River Meats
- The Meat Market Baraboo
- Straka Meats
Best Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store
- Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods
- Baraboo Surplus
- D W Sports Center
Best Pet Supplies
- Raw Rations Pet Food & Wellness
- Critters Pet Shop
- Susie's Petpourri
Best Resale Shop
- Recycled Sally's
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore
- St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie
SERVICES
Best Accounting Firm
- Lutz Tax & Accounting
- MBE CPAs
- Breunig CPA
Best Bank
- Bank of Mauston
- Bank of Prairie du Sac
- Bank of Wisconsin Dells
Best Child Day Care Facility
- Lil'Lambs Childcare Center
- Bear-A-Boo Daycare
- St Clare Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center
Best Commercial Construction Company
- Holtz Builders
- Nessler Skid Works
- Kraemer Brothers Construction
Best Credit Union
- Oakdale Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- WCCU Credit Union
Best Funeral Home
- Hooverson Funeral Home
- Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home
- Crandall Funeral Home
Best Greenhouse/Garden Center
- Edgewater Home & Garden
- Red Shed Garden & Gifts
- Landscape Techniques
Best Law Firm
- Curran, Hollenbeck & Orton, S.C.
- Pemberton & Englund Law Offices
- Cross Jenks Mercer & Maffei
Best Veterinarian
- Dells Animal Hospital
- Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital and Shamrock Pet Resort
- Sunrise Veterinary Services