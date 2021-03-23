Merrimac Ferry season begins

The restroom building at the Merrimac Ferry’s south landing in Columbia County is currently closed.

Riding the Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin is free and a single crossing takes about seven minutes. The ferry season usually runs from April to November and operations are dependent on the amount of ice on the water.

The official name of the current ferry is ColSac III and was dedicated in May 2003. The name comes from the two counties the ferry links – Columbia and Sauk. ColSac III is a $2.2 million ferry capable of carrying 15 cars across the water. The ferry route dates back to 1844 before Wisconsin was a state a long before the roadway was in place.

There is still a chance for the ferry to be closed throughout the season. If this happens WisDOT will have signs along WIS 60 and I-90/94, WIS 19 and WIS 113, WIS 78 and WIS 113, WIS 78 and I-90/94 and at US 12 and County K announcing the closure. These signs will allow motorists to find an alternate route when the ferry is not operational.