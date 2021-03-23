Merrimac Ferry season begins

Cars were already lined up Monday afternoon to be some of the first on the Merrimac Ferry for the 2021 season. Motorists on both sides of the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin were excited to take the ferry for the first time this year.
The ferry takes cars, motorcycles, pedestrians and bikes across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a half hour closure at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to allow for a staffing shift change.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported over 35,000 trips carrying over 200,000 vehicles across the river during the 2020 season from April 20 to December 24. The busiest year in recent history was 2016 when the ferry made over 55,000 trips carrying over 300,000 vehicles across the water.
WisDOT released a set of guidelines for this season to keep ferry staff and passengers safe during COVID-19.
- Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in vehicles.
- Motorcyclists should stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.
- Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.
- Passengers are asked to maintain distance of at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised, and appreciated.
- Any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and we encourage passengers to bring hand sanitizer.
The restroom building at the Merrimac Ferry’s south landing in Columbia County is currently closed.
Riding the Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin is free and a single crossing takes about seven minutes. The ferry season usually runs from April to November and operations are dependent on the amount of ice on the water.
The official name of the current ferry is ColSac III and was dedicated in May 2003. The name comes from the two counties the ferry links – Columbia and Sauk. ColSac III is a $2.2 million ferry capable of carrying 15 cars across the water. The ferry route dates back to 1844 before Wisconsin was a state a long before the roadway was in place.
There is still a chance for the ferry to be closed throughout the season. If this happens WisDOT will have signs along WIS 60 and I-90/94, WIS 19 and WIS 113, WIS 78 and WIS 113, WIS 78 and I-90/94 and at US 12 and County K announcing the closure. These signs will allow motorists to find an alternate route when the ferry is not operational.