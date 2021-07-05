 Skip to main content
One dies in Columbus motorcycle crash
A 50-year-old Cottage Grove man died after a motorcycle crash in Columbus July 4, according to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., the Columbia County dispatch center was notified of a motorcycle crash on County Highway N near Bristol Road in the town of Columbus. A passerby began CPR on the operator prior to arrival of emergency services. Life saving measures were performed by EMS staff but the operator was determined to be deceased at the scene.

The operator was not wearing a helmet. Preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle was traveling through the corners on CTH N near the Dane/Columbia County line when the operator left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Alcohol may have been a factor but speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

