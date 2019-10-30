Editor's note: This column originally ran Nov. 3, 2018. Dietrich Gruen is on an outreach mission in Spain and North Africa. He will return with a new column for the Nov. 9 edition.
We celebrate Halloween or Hallowe’en (a contraction of All Hallow’s Eve) as a night of revelry and costume competition, preceding All Hallows’ Day, aka All Saints Day (Nov. 1), which is celebrated by the worldwide church and "All Souls Day" Nov. 2, celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church with prayers for the dead. Think “Fat Tuesday” (feasting) preceding Ash Wednesday (fasting).
I observe Halloween religiously, but not for its original (pagan) purpose. Halloween in America has its origins in Great Britain. The celebration of “Summer’s End” (think New Year’s Eve) coincided with their new year, Nov. 1. The Gaels believed that, on this one evening, the walls between this world and the next were thin or porous, allowing ghosts of the dead to freely pass between the two worlds. To ward off evil spirits, people cooked up: elaborate schemes (bonfires), concealment (dressing in white, with blackened faces, impersonating spirits), and appeasement strategies (food and drink offerings).
The American practice of trick-or-treating also evolved from the Irish, Scotch and Welsh practice of going door-to-door in costume asking for no candy, just food (the treat) in exchange for a poem or song (the trick). When was the last time someone at your doorstep offered such a “trick”?
With Halloween on a Wednesday this year, the usual day I make house calls in Columbus, followed by All Saints Day, I decided to be Martin Luther visiting my parishioners. Dressed as a saint revered by all Protestants, I would go trick-or-treating. At each door I’d say, “Dietrich or de treat!” The “treat” would be no candy but food for the pantry in town. My “trick” would be to recite a poem (I can’t sing).
But why dress up as Luther? First, it’s an easy, unencumbered costume—black clergy or academic gown (I own one) and Tudor flat cap cocked left (bought online). More importantly, my costume, and half this op-ed piece, could then focus on Luther’s legacy.
I am no scholar of church history, but this much I do know: On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his “95 Theses” to the door of All Saints Church in Wittenberg, Germany. He was protesting the selling of indulgences for the forgiveness of sin. “Selling indulgences” is the widespread practice of offering money to avoid punishment for sin.
For protesting established dogma, Luther was branded a heretic and finally banished by Pope and Emperor alike in 1521. At his heresy trial he famously said: “Here I stand, I can do no other!” That line of defense has encouraged believers, especially martyrs, ever since. Luther’s many followers were dubbed “protestants.” The Reformation inspired by Luther’s rediscovery of the “gospel of grace” and “justification by faith” 500 years ago unleashed spiritual forces we all benefit from today.
People of all religious persuasions benefit from Luther’s legacy. Luther, his critics say, had little concern for pagans or the heathen of foreign lands, but saw himself as a missionary against the formal Roman Catholicism of his day. The Roman Church has since reformed, as well, and hence is now in a better place to convey grace. Nonetheless, word did spread far and wide of the saving grace of God in Christ and the regenerating work of the Spirit. First to intellectuals in university settings through debate and lectures, then to lay people, mostly in the form of books in German.
Luther’s use of the common language and printing press (1440 A.D.; thanks, Gutenberg) are seminal to the spread of the gospel, then and now. With the spread of literacy, books and Bible products became the “missionaries,” even to America. A word-centric culture—people completely relying on words, printed and spoken—affirmed the supremacy of Scripture (solo scriptura vs. human authority) and primacy of preaching (homily vs. liturgy). Luther’s Protestantism also begat today’s very specific emphasis on personal salvation, the priesthood of all believers, and the then-new tradition of catechesis, which is Christian instruction in preparation for baptism or confirmation.
For such lasting legacies in making disciples of all nations, we can all thank Martin Luther. Amen.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian in Randolph.
