COLUMN: Immense loss shows our need for immense gratitude

I cannot describe the dreadful feeling that rushed through each and every one of us in that moment. Some people broke out in tears, others screamed, and a few, like myself, reacted in pure anger, fueled by immense pain. The officers did their best to calm us down, along with a few counselors who were brought in to help us cope. The only word I can think of to describe what my family was forced to endure those two long days is “unreal.” No two people mourn the same and losing someone you love can never be compared to what someone else may have gone through, no matter how hard it may be. Going through all of this, I am grateful we found her and were able to lay her to rest. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we never did. There would have been unsettling thoughts and worries, unanswered questions and extreme guilt. Next time you hear the words “you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” I want you to hug your loved ones a little tighter, because the day that privilege is taken away from you is worse than having your heart ripped out of your chest.My family and I thank everyone who came out to help search, as well as everyone who shared the posts about Kodie. We extend the utmost appreciation and gratitude to every member of law enforcement who worked extra hours, the counselors who helped us, the people who set their own lives aside, and even anyone who shared so much as a kind word or prayer. Although we did not get the outcome we had hoped for, each effort made, big or small, did not go unrecognized.