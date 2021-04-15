LAUNDRIE: Getting through dark times

Author Rabbi Kushner answers that question in “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People,” a book meant to help sufferers find a faith that will get them through their dark times. Kushner wrote the book after he was told the devastating news that his son Aaron had premature aging and would never see adulthood.

Kushner believes God doesn’t cause suffering, and he doesn’t prevent it. We aren’t puppets for God to manipulate. Sometimes there aren’t reasons for the loss other than bad luck, such as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. His words make me think of a raging tornado, which doesn’t veer around the “good people” in its path. It goes where it goes.

We’ll feel the pain and the sense of unfairness, and we’ll be angry, but it’s important to know where to direct it. Rabbi Kushner advises sufferers to take their anger out on the situation, what I’m calling “the tornado,” not on themselves, on other people, or on God. Being angry at ourselves only takes us spinning into oblivion. Showing anger to others only alienates us from those who could support us. And being angry at God prevents us from feeling comforted.