LETTER: CESA 5 was approved unanimously

I strongly believe elected officials are responsible for answering to the community. As such, I'm happy to explain any votes or work of the Columbus School Board at ltrask@columbus.k12.wi.us. Or discussing matters via phone at 920-350-1089 or anytime in person such as the Pick 'n Save checkout line.
On May 16, Linda Parpart asked me via the Columbus Journal why I voted “no” to the CESA 5 contract. As I explained to her before she had her letter published, I did not vote “no.” This is simply an overlooked error in the minutes of the April 27 board meeting. When I reviewed the board minutes, I did not catch the error and and get it corrected before the minutes were approved. Make no mistake about it, the rookie error is my fault. I take full responsibility and apologize for any confusion.
An agenda item has been requested for the next board meeting to correct the error. The board president, Bill Braun, has stated he does not think an error exists after conferring with other members and the superintendent--signaling the error will not be corrected. The same meeting video recording showing the unanimous approval that was sent to Parpart has also been distributed to the board.
Despite a policy structure that strips the board of a say in any operational decisions in the school district, Policy Governance, several members discussed the contract to determine if it was in the best interest of the students, community and taxpayers. Most notably all the new board members engaged in conversation. The contract was approved unanimously.
Lee Trask, Columbus
