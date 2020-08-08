Pardeeville graduates finally get chance to receive diplomas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE — Though it was 2 ½ months later than expected, members of Pardeeville’s 2020 graduating class finally got to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas during unique graduation ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 23, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed until August.

Saturday’s ceremony was still quite different than the one that was planned back in May. The graduating seniors were spaced out across the gymnasium floor, and 12 of the 45 graduates were unable to attend due to other commitments, or just simply chose not to attend due to pandemic fears. Families were also limited to just six tickets and had assigned seating, which allowed them to stay socially distanced on the gym’s bleachers.

Graduates and attendees all wore face coverings. There were other differences in Saturday’s ceremony. No choir or band performances were allowed to take place, and instead of flowers, graduating seniors received commemorative bottles of hand sanitizer.

Pardeeville School District superintendent Gus Knitt praised the senior class for its resiliency, pointing out that the group had faced more adversity than those who had graduated in past years.