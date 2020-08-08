Pardeeville graduates finally get chance to receive diplomas

PARDEEVILLE — Though it was 2 ½ months later than expected, members of Pardeeville’s 2020 graduating class finally got to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas during unique graduation ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 23, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed until August.
Saturday’s ceremony was still quite different than the one that was planned back in May. The graduating seniors were spaced out across the gymnasium floor, and 12 of the 45 graduates were unable to attend due to other commitments, or just simply chose not to attend due to pandemic fears. Families were also limited to just six tickets and had assigned seating, which allowed them to stay socially distanced on the gym’s bleachers.
Graduates and attendees all wore face coverings. There were other differences in Saturday’s ceremony. No choir or band performances were allowed to take place, and instead of flowers, graduating seniors received commemorative bottles of hand sanitizer.
Pardeeville School District superintendent Gus Knitt praised the senior class for its resiliency, pointing out that the group had faced more adversity than those who had graduated in past years.
Not only did the class of 2020 have to finish its high school education virtually when schools closed in March, but it also had three different high school principals in four years. The class also had to deal with the change from a semester schedule to one with trimesters, and then had to put up with the ongoing construction of the school’s new auditorium its junior year, which would often make the building shake during the school day.
The class also had to deal with the loss of classmates Cori McBride and Christian Muniz, who passed away in July 2017 and May of 2018.
“Today you are recognized for achieving the academic requirements of this school district,” Knitt said. “But unlike graduating classes before you, you also leave with the life skills of persistence and resilience that you had to learn to get to this day.”
Natalie Farrington, the class of 2020 salutatorian, said everything her classmates have been through has drawn them closer together.
“We have shared some of our greatest moments together. We have loved and lost together,” Farrington said. “We were there to pick each other up after the loss of two classmates and every personal trial in between. When I say we are a family, I do not take that lightly. The class of 2020, our class, is a family.”
Callie Brouette, the class of 2020 valedictorian, delivered the final message to graduates. Brouette asked that her fellow classmates not be afraid to reach their potential going forward.
“The idea of not trying because you are afraid is not the solution,” Brouette said. “When I look out into the audience, I see many individuals destined for success. Life is full of trials and tribulations. If we constantly fear failure, we will never truly encounter our potential.”
