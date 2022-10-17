 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital after crash in Mauston

Police_lights

The Mauston Police Department were notified of the crash around 7:31 p.m. Saturday.

A Hillpoint man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Mauston Saturday night.

The pedestrian was crossing Grayside Avenue (State Hwy 82) near the Maple Drive intersection when he was struck.

Officers with the Mauston Police Department responded after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:31 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched and were on the scene within two minutes.

According to the police, the driver involved was a 61-year-old woman from Mauston. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident,” Chief Michael Zilisch stated.

Mauston Area Ambulance transported the Hillpoint man to Mile Bluff Medical Center where he was then flown to UW Hospital for further care.

The police have not released the names of the individuals involved.

