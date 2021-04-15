Portage clinic thanks donations and volunteers for success

For 11 years, Portage’s St. Vincent de Paul free clinic has grown to serve just under 16,000 patients, going from dressing rooms to the lower level of Wilz Drug and Home Health Care, 140 E. Cook St.
Dr. Kathleen Doyle and her husband Dr. Paul Slavik founded the clinic after retiring from Portage’s Dean Clinic.
“We started in the dressing rooms,” Doyle said of their original location at St. Vincent de Paul store on Highway 16. “Now we’ve got this great space.”
Open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, the clinic offers access of healthcare to everyone. The clinic has gotten where it is largely based on donations.
“My operating budget is anything that goes in that little tin can with a slot in it,” Doyle said. “Everything that goes into that can goes back into patient care. We do lab work, EKG’s so when I have enough I pay for everything. Our budget is what is in the can.”
It sits on the counter and people put in what they can. Doyle says they have seven doctors working at the clinic along with about 20 nurses and over 30 volunteers.
“And this is all volunteer work, nobody is getting paid,” Doyle says. “We couldn’t run it without all the volunteers who come every week.”
The doctors who volunteer at the clinic include Doyle and Slavik.
“We are willing to serve the underserved,” Doyle said. “We see people that don’t have insurance, and frankly, we see people that can’t get it. We don’t ask. We’re here and if we have time we’ll see you.”
Slavik is in charge of internal medicine. Doyle specializes in pediatrics and is also a diabetes educator. They also have doctors for family medicine and foot care to physical therapy and cardiology.
Doyle thanked Wilz Drug store owner Larry Crowley for his continued support throughout the years.
"He pays the rent, the heat, the electricity and helps with paying for medications sometimes," Doyle said. "I cannot thank him enough. We are incredibly grateful for his support."
The number of patients has gone down during the pandemic, Doyle said. But the people that come in have more serious conditions.
“During the pandemic, people lost their insurance or something else happened,” Doyle said. “They can’t afford the bills and they come here.”
They also do a lot of pre-employment screenings like physicals.
“Someone gets a new job and they can’t start until they have a physical done. They can’t afford the physical because they don’t have insurance,” Doyle said. “We take care of those physical exams. We also do a lot of sport physicals for student athletes.”
The Pardeeville Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to the clinic. Dr. Kathleen Doyle said the funds will be used for a blood pressure monitor and a holter monitor, a type of portable ECG to monitor heart activity.
Doyle said they have had the Portage Lions Club hold free eye exams the clinic before.
Jim Helmueller, director of the Pardeeville Lions, said this is the second donation his group has given to the clinic as part of a larger donation effort which includes eight total recipients.
Helmueller said the Lions are committed to five global initiatives; hunger, sight, diabetes awareness, childhood cancer and the environment.
Slavik said a lot of what people see in the clinic is what has been donated. He says the drywall was put up by a professional after he had struggled to get a few pieces up without expertise.
“Donations just keep coming in and that’s the sign of a strong community,” Slavik said.
The clinic does not do COVID-19 testing or treat people with COVID-19. However, they are having vaccinations at the clinic on Friday April 23.