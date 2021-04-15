Portage clinic thanks donations and volunteers for success

For 11 years, Portage’s St. Vincent de Paul free clinic has grown to serve just under 16,000 patients, going from dressing rooms to the lower level of Wilz Drug and Home Health Care, 140 E. Cook St.

Dr. Kathleen Doyle and her husband Dr. Paul Slavik founded the clinic after retiring from Portage’s Dean Clinic.

“We started in the dressing rooms,” Doyle said of their original location at St. Vincent de Paul store on Highway 16. “Now we’ve got this great space.”

Open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, the clinic offers access of healthcare to everyone. The clinic has gotten where it is largely based on donations.

“My operating budget is anything that goes in that little tin can with a slot in it,” Doyle said. “Everything that goes into that can goes back into patient care. We do lab work, EKG’s so when I have enough I pay for everything. Our budget is what is in the can.”

It sits on the counter and people put in what they can. Doyle says they have seven doctors working at the clinic along with about 20 nurses and over 30 volunteers.

“And this is all volunteer work, nobody is getting paid,” Doyle says. “We couldn’t run it without all the volunteers who come every week.”