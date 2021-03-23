Portage could be home to Boys & Girls Club

City officials are in the initial stages of starting a Boys & Girls Club in Portage.
A Portage High School graduate got the ball rolling on the project, but now the city is seeking more help to help set the foundation for the club to offer after school options for kids.
Police Chief Keith Klafke and Mayor Rick Dodd have been meeting to discuss what the city needs to do to make the club a possibility. Those conversations and meetings have also included Josh Sween of the Portage School District.
Klafke said it started with Portage graduate Alexis Brauner returning from college and beginning to organize a Boys & Girls Club. Brauner began reaching out to people in December and it has only grown since then.
She sent out a survey to the schools and found there was a lot of interest in this type of club.
“Results from the interest survey prove that bringing a Club to the community is both a want and a need, 91% of families said that they would be interested in sending their child(ren) to the Club with 50% saying their child(ren) would attend 2-3 days out of the week.” Brauner wrote in an email.
The club would not be open on the weekend, but could have summer programming.
Brauner is currently leading the proposal team which includes, but is not limited to, Dodd, Klafke and Sween.
“Everyone on the team is very passionate about bringing a Club to Portage for the kids and sees it as a need for the community,” Brauner said. “As lead, I've been doing various administrative tasks such as organizing team meetings, inviting other community members to join the conversation, and organizing an interest survey that was sent out to families in the school district to gauge community interest.”
Brauner said a club in Portage would be an affordable childcare option and safe place for kids.
Mayor Dodd said the team is working with the Baraboo and Reedsburg locations to figure out the basics of starting a new club.
“This would be a nice addition to the city of Portage,” Police Chief Keith Klafke said.
“It would be a good thing for Portage,” Dodd said. “We are missing the after school activities. This could benefit elementary school kids and the older kids as well.”
Klafke said the city has a lot of parks for young people, but there is a lack of programming.
“The benefits of having a Boys and Girls Club in Portage include academic and productivity assistance for our youth as well as character and workforce development through various programming models including sports/recreation, health/wellness, the arts,” Brauner said.
Klafke is not going to be the director of the potential Boys & Girls Club. He is acting as the contact person at this stage.
He said the person they are looking for would be a volunteer to help organize meetings, select a location and start the fundraising process.
“Like any startup, there will need to be funds to begin,” said Klafke.
“The more people we can get involved at this point, the better off we’ll be,” Dodd said.
For more information about volunteering contact the Klaffke’s office at 608-742-2174.