Portage could be home to Boys & Girls Club

City officials are in the initial stages of starting a Boys & Girls Club in Portage.

A Portage High School graduate got the ball rolling on the project, but now the city is seeking more help to help set the foundation for the club to offer after school options for kids.

Police Chief Keith Klafke and Mayor Rick Dodd have been meeting to discuss what the city needs to do to make the club a possibility. Those conversations and meetings have also included Josh Sween of the Portage School District.

Klafke said it started with Portage graduate Alexis Brauner returning from college and beginning to organize a Boys & Girls Club. Brauner began reaching out to people in December and it has only grown since then.

She sent out a survey to the schools and found there was a lot of interest in this type of club.

“Results from the interest survey prove that bringing a Club to the community is both a want and a need, 91% of families said that they would be interested in sending their child(ren) to the Club with 50% saying their child(ren) would attend 2-3 days out of the week.” Brauner wrote in an email.

The club would not be open on the weekend, but could have summer programming.