Portage election has potential for write-in victory

It might be rare in elections but it looks that a write-in candidate will most likely be declared a winner for Portage Common Council.

There are no registered candidates or registered write-in candidates for the District 4 seat on the common council. This means whoever gets the most write-in votes in the April 6 election will be offered the position.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said if that person does not accept the position it will become a mayoral appointed position.

Mayor Rick Dodd already has one appointee to make following the resignation of council member Rita Maas of District 9 last year. There are still two years remaining on the District 9 term before it is back on the ballot in 2023.

In District 4, Doug Klapper filed non-candidacy papers last year and no other candidate filed papers to run for the seat. Two other seats are open on the common council, districts 3 and 8.

Both of those districts have incumbents running unopposed — Dennis Nachreiner of District 3 Martin Havlovic of District 8.

