Portage election has potential for write-in victory

It might be rare in elections but it looks that a write-in candidate will most likely be declared a winner for Portage Common Council.
There are no registered candidates or registered write-in candidates for the District 4 seat on the common council. This means whoever gets the most write-in votes in the April 6 election will be offered the position.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said if that person does not accept the position it will become a mayoral appointed position.
Mayor Rick Dodd already has one appointee to make following the resignation of council member Rita Maas of District 9 last year. There are still two years remaining on the District 9 term before it is back on the ballot in 2023.
In District 4, Doug Klapper filed non-candidacy papers last year and no other candidate filed papers to run for the seat. Two other seats are open on the common council, districts 3 and 8.
Both of those districts have incumbents running unopposed — Dennis Nachreiner of District 3 Martin Havlovic of District 8.
Absentee ballots
During the COVID-19 pandemic many things have changed, including how people vote. There was a record number of absentee ballots requested for the November presidential election and it appears people are still relying on that option for the spring election.
Moe said her office has mailed out over 600 absentee ballots that have been requested through the clerk’s office. She said it is less than the 2020 presidential election, 2,181 absentee ballots, but still above the pre-COVID average.
“It depends on what is on the ballot. In 2019 we had just 141 absentee ballots requested,” Moe said. “So far for the spring election we’ve mailed 621 ballots and have had 11 people come in for in-person absentee voting.”
The city began in-person absentee voting this week and will continue through April 2. Early in-person absentee voting can be done at the Portage Municipal Building, 115 W. Pleasant Street, at the following times:
- March 25 and 30, Noon to 4:30 p.m.
- March 26, 29, and 31, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- April 1, Noon to 5 p.m.
- April 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polls will be open for Election Day voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 6. For more information on what will be on your ballot visit, myvote.wi.gov.