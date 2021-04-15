Portage mayor announces council seat appointment

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the Portage Common Council will be full at nine members later this month. Dodd made the announcement at a community meeting held Wednesday evening via Zoom.

Following the April 6 election, Steve Rohrbeck received four write-in votes, making him the winner of the District 4 race which had no official candidates.

Rohrbeck told the city he would accept the position and will be sworn in on April 20 with re-elected council members Dennis Nachreiner of District 3 and Martin Havlovic of District 8.

Dodd also said he would be appointing Chris Crawley to the vacant seat in District 9. The seat was formally held by Rita Maass for almost 20 years. The term ends in 2023.

Dodd said Crawley approached him about the vacant seat and the mayor appointed him to the common council.

City reopening

Dodd and city administrator Shawn Murphy announced the plan to fully re-open city facilities by June 1.

“We’ll be reopening on June 1, barring any significant negative events,” Murphy said. He said there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, but they are planning to open city facilities on June 1. “We are in a good place to open things up.”