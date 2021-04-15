Portage mayor announces council seat appointment

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the Portage Common Council will be full at nine members later this month. Dodd made the announcement at a community meeting held Wednesday evening via Zoom.
Following the April 6 election, Steve Rohrbeck received four write-in votes, making him the winner of the District 4 race which had no official candidates.
Rohrbeck told the city he would accept the position and will be sworn in on April 20 with re-elected council members Dennis Nachreiner of District 3 and Martin Havlovic of District 8.
Dodd also said he would be appointing Chris Crawley to the vacant seat in District 9. The seat was formally held by Rita Maass for almost 20 years. The term ends in 2023.
Dodd said Crawley approached him about the vacant seat and the mayor appointed him to the common council.
City reopening
Dodd and city administrator Shawn Murphy announced the plan to fully re-open city facilities by June 1.
“We’ll be reopening on June 1, barring any significant negative events,” Murphy said. He said there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, but they are planning to open city facilities on June 1. “We are in a good place to open things up.”
Murphy called it, “a return to normal.” City Hall will be re-opened for visitors and park facilities will open. Murphy said Silver Lake Beach is set to open on Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29.
Murphy said the city has slowly started opening by having city hall be open to the public Monday and Wednesday mornings and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Geese control
Murphy said the city is looking for volunteers to help with egg oiling this summer to get control of the geese population in the city.
Egg oiling is a DNR sanctioned practice and approved as a humane population control tool by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. Egg oiling or addling is a process where geese eggs are covered in oil such as paraffin. This process stops air from passing through the egg to the embryo and prevents it from developing properly.
Murphy said this will help keep Portage parks clean and will improve the water quality. He said the geese droppings get into the water as well as an eye sore for the community.
“This will be taking place over the summer,” Murphy said. “Any interested parties should reach out to the Parks and Recreation Department for more details.”