Portage receiving over $1 million in COVID stimulus funds

The city of Portage is set to receive just over $1 million from the federal government. The funds will most likely be used for infrastructure and sustainability projects.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy told the Common Council about the funds and explained his office is waiting for more details on what the money can be used for. The total amount the city is set to receive is $1.03 million and the city has until 2024 to allocate the funds.

The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It was passed in March by the U.S. Senate and signed President Joe Biden on March 11. It allocates $1.9 trillion to individuals, business and municipalities to act as a stimulus to combat the economic issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 628-page bill outlines the distribution of stimulus money for individuals, funding for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccine rollout and it also allocated $350 billion to local governments.

“Details of the plan are still forthcoming,” Murphy said. “Those funds can be used for infrastructure projects. We’re going to look at rules and conditions and requirements for using those funds. Then we’ll provide recommendation for the council to consider.”

