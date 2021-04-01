Portage woman's legacy lives on through community supported blood drive

The Bieno family is very appreciative of the community support they have received over the years with the blood drive.

“Without the donors no one would know the kindness that is generated by a simple blood donation,” Jennifer Bieno said. “There is so much opportunity to help others by simple acts of kindness and selflessness. In a world where we have felt very isolated and less taken care of as of late. Believe in kindness to others, it got my daughter through three years of cancer treatment and eventually being told she would not live. She passed away at 22 years of age knowing the kindness and support of her hometown community.”

The family organizes the annual blood drive with the help of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospitals and Clinics, Best Western Resort and Conference Center, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and numerous other local sponsors.

Jennifer Bieno said she is thankful for all the sponsors of the blood drive including Culvers who have a “pint for a pint” coupon over the years.

“Having the Portage community behind your family is comforting when you are in this bad place in life. As a family we truly appreciate the opportunity to be sure Sam continues to be remembered, and to know she made a difference in her very short life,” Jennifer Bieno said.