Portage woman's legacy lives on through community supported blood drive

Sam Bieno was battling leukemia when she organized her first blood drive.
“Sam was still going to college, but didn’t have an immune system so she was taking classes at UW-Baraboo and that’s when she organized her first blood drive,” Sam’s mother Jennifer Bieno said.
Sam started this legacy while she was alive and it lives on as the Sixth Annual Sam Bieno Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 15 at the Best Western Conference Center in Portage.
“That’s the thing. You don’t know who you are saving when you donate blood,” Jennifer Bieno said. “There is an amazing network behind the scenes for supplying blood that you don’t know about until you need it.”
Every year, the blood drives works toward the goal of 100 donors to have the maximum impact on the community.
“Every pint of blood people donate saves three people,” she said. “It’s really amazing when you think about it.”
Portage High School HOSA (future healthcare professionals) students continued the blood drive in Sam’s honor with the first annual memorial blood drive in June 2015, shortly after Sam passed away.
Sam, a 2010 graduate of Portage High School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 20.
Sam died from cancer in 2015 at 22. Even though she was diagnosed three years earlier, she was making big plans for after she beat cancer.
“She wanted to work with kids,” Bieno said of her daughter. “Sam planned to be a child life specialist and work at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. That was her dream.”
Bieno became emotional when speaking to the Daily Register about Sam’s love of minions, super heroes and Harry Potter.
“One year we had a super hero theme at the blood drive,” Bieno said. “Because that’s what these people are (who donate) blood, they’re super heroes.”
Bieno said when Sam went through treatment she spent between four and eight weeks needing other’s blood to survive.
“You don’t know the impact of giving blood until you need it,” Bieno said. “She was living off someone else’s blood. She had a complete stem cell transfer and that requires a lot of blood.”
Bieno said her daughter, Sam, believed in random acts of kindness.
“She had a great message and it got across,” Bieno said of her daughter. “In a small way it means she’s still with us. That’s all you can do is leave a good memory and a good legacy. Sam’s legacy is kindness.”
The Bieno family is very appreciative of the community support they have received over the years with the blood drive.
“Without the donors no one would know the kindness that is generated by a simple blood donation,” Jennifer Bieno said. “There is so much opportunity to help others by simple acts of kindness and selflessness. In a world where we have felt very isolated and less taken care of as of late. Believe in kindness to others, it got my daughter through three years of cancer treatment and eventually being told she would not live. She passed away at 22 years of age knowing the kindness and support of her hometown community.”
The family organizes the annual blood drive with the help of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospitals and Clinics, Best Western Resort and Conference Center, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and numerous other local sponsors.
Jennifer Bieno said she is thankful for all the sponsors of the blood drive including Culvers who have a “pint for a pint” coupon over the years.
“Having the Portage community behind your family is comforting when you are in this bad place in life. As a family we truly appreciate the opportunity to be sure Sam continues to be remembered, and to know she made a difference in her very short life,” Jennifer Bieno said.
Becky Brown of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin said it runs the blood drive and then sells blood products to over 60 hospitals across the state.
“It is very important now that hospitals have a healthy blood supply,” Brown said. “We are encouraging new blood donors to get in the habit of donating.”
Brown said Versiti is making the process more personal with sending follow-up emails to donors.
“These emails say ‘Thank you for saving a life’ and goes on to say ‘you’re blood is going to this site,’” Brown said. “This helps and shows the blood is really going to someone. The donor knows they helped a stranger.”
Brown said blood is needed all year round and especially now in the midst of a pandemic but also due to upcoming holidays and summer around the corner.
Some donors may be weary about donating due to receiving the vaccine. Brown explained as they wait two days from getting a vaccination shot they can donate.
“They get the shot, either the first or second vaccine shot, on day zero and two days later they can give blood,” Brown said.
Brown added that small community blood drives often get the most support due to the people.
“The Sam Bieno drive gets phenomenal support from the people in the community,” Brown said. “I’ve worked with the Bieno family and they have a lot of community support behind them.”
Anyone interested in donating blood can visit bit.ly/sambieno2021 for more information and to sign up.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s donor centers or at any local community blood drive. Walk-ins are always welcome. Those with questions can call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or email donate.wi@versiti.org.