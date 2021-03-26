Pulsfus set to retire as Portage Municipal Court judge

Portage Municipal Judge Daniel Pulsfus, the first municipal judge for the city, has announced he is stepping down from the bench. In a statement he highlighted the uniqueness of Portage, complemented colleagues and spoke about a few issues he has seen in the community.
The common council accepted Pulsfus’ resignation Thursday night and Mayor Rick Dodd thanked him for the job he has done for the last 13 years and commented that his leadership in the court room would be missed.
“Thank you for blazing the trail and making the municipal court very successful over the years,” Mayor Rick Dodd said. “You’re leadership will be missed.”
Pulsfus was appointed to the position in 2008. He recently won re-election in 2019.
“I’d like to compliment the police officers I’ve worked with throughout the years,” Pulsfus said. He also commented on the bailiffs he’s worked with and noted the outstanding service of his clerk Dawn Wilcox.
Pulsfus also spoke about the amount of poverty he has seen at this position.
“We are different in that we have a group, I would say unseen..., of significant poverty within the city of Portage,” Pulsfus said.
He said one of the most common tickets he sees in court is a person with no driver's license and no insurance.
“These tickets are mostly related to a lack of money,” said Pulsfus.
To combat this issue, Pulsfus began allowing public service instead of fining individuals. He also spoke on the drug use in the community.
“Even though drug use is everywhere. We have some heroin addiction problems in Portage that are more pronounced than in other communities,” Pulsfus explained. “It’s more common here and I think it’s something the next judge should be aware of.”
Pulsfus’ term ends in 2022, so the mayor and common council will soon begin the process of appointing a new municipal court judge to the bench.
Judge Pulsfus’ last day will be June 4. He told the common council he plans on spending more time with his family and his new granddaughter.