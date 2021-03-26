Pulsfus set to retire as Portage Municipal Court judge

Portage Municipal Judge Daniel Pulsfus, the first municipal judge for the city, has announced he is stepping down from the bench. In a statement he highlighted the uniqueness of Portage, complemented colleagues and spoke about a few issues he has seen in the community.

The common council accepted Pulsfus’ resignation Thursday night and Mayor Rick Dodd thanked him for the job he has done for the last 13 years and commented that his leadership in the court room would be missed.

“Thank you for blazing the trail and making the municipal court very successful over the years,” Mayor Rick Dodd said. “You’re leadership will be missed.”

Pulsfus was appointed to the position in 2008. He recently won re-election in 2019.

“I’d like to compliment the police officers I’ve worked with throughout the years,” Pulsfus said. He also commented on the bailiffs he’s worked with and noted the outstanding service of his clerk Dawn Wilcox.

Pulsfus also spoke about the amount of poverty he has seen at this position.

“We are different in that we have a group, I would say unseen..., of significant poverty within the city of Portage,” Pulsfus said.