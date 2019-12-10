Sauk County corporation counsel expresses concerns about conduct that leaves county open to legal liabilities

In addition, Olson expressed that these and other actions like approving activities contrary to corporation counsel advice and the attempted intimidation of corporation counsel by a county board supervisor have interfered with the ability to provide proper legal services to the county.

While the report did not specifically mention it, Sauk County approved the settlement of an open records lawsuit in April that was filed by the Baraboo News Republic. A number of county supervisors opposed the settlement even though Olson had recommended approval.

Olson said during his report to the committee that he had attempted to share these concerns with the county board three months ago.

"Several months ago, I provided written comments to this committee in response to my one-year performance evaluation. I commented on the same matter and concerns that I am reporting on today," said Olson. "Unfortunately, I need to report that such activity is still present at a sufficient level to warrant this report."

Supervisor Tom Kriegl of Baraboo said Olson's report was not surprising to him and he would like to continue investigating the issues.