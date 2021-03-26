Save the Grandstand Arts Festival coming to Portage in May

A group is raising funds to pay for renovations to the Columbia County Fairgrounds grandstand. It is currently holding an online auction with proceeds going to the grandstand and are planning an arts festival in May.
The event is being billed as Save the Grandstands Annual Arts and Crafts Festival and is scheduled for May 22 and 23. Organizers are expecting over 70 vendors at the festival that will be held at the Fairgrounds in Portage. There will also be live music, food, drinks and raffle prizes.
“We will be raffling items and will have a drawing at the end of the weekend for the Green Bay Packers signed football with the names of the 2020 team donated by the Green Bay Packers,” said Save The Grandstand President Bunny Balk.
Balk said there will also be vintage comic books and signed television and movie scripts up for auction at the event. She added the event will be free to attend.
Doors will open at 9 a.m., May 22, with live music from Pat Riot starting at 11 a.m. Saturday’s lineup includes The Shruggers and Birddog Blue Band from Madison, Certeri from Milwaukee, Scorched Waves from Stevens Point and Illyway – a rap group based in Rockford, Illinois.
Balk added that members from the band Cherry Pie will play two sets May 23 starting at 10:30 a.m.
“I find it fascinating that bands from Stevens Point, Milwaukee, Madison, Rockford Illinois donated their talent and time to help the cause. Outdoor venues are the future right now,” Balk said.
For those wanting to get involved now, there is currently an online auction on the group’s Facebook page.
Balk said the Save the Grandstand group started in August 2020 when community members saw a need to renovate the grandstand, which was built in 1935.
“Dana Schwanz, Nancy Kruse, and Nadine Resler and I thought we should see if there was any interest in raising money to fix the grandstand,” Balk said. “So many people on Facebook were talking about how it has fallen apart and why the city isn’t doing anything about it.”
They organized and got a meeting put together and about 20 people showed up. That’s when they knew it was important to go about this the right way.
The group filed its paperwork to become a 501©(3) charitable organization. This allows them to apply for grants as a non-profit organization.
“The building had been neglected over the years and now is in need of updating and repair,” said Balk. “. There was such community support for this project, we were able to raise over 12 thousand dollars so far.”
Balk estimated a total of $1.5 million will be needed to fully restore the Grandstand on the Columbia County Grandstand.
That price tag would include new bathrooms and ADA access, new lighting and plumbing, new cover, and fixing the stability and structure of the original building.
“We hope to start actual construction within three years. This of course depends on the community support,” Balk said.
The group hopes this event is the first or many events that will raise funds for the Grandstand. They are also planning an Oktoberfest event later this year.
The grandstand is owned by the city of Portage. Balk said she has been working with City Administrator Shawn Murphy.
“It’s important that we refurbish the grandstand area, and start utilizing it to make Portage a place to visit. More tourism means more cash flow to Portage area businesses,” Balk said. “We want the fairground area to be a place for which Portage can be proud.”
Save The Grandstand is looking for volunteers to help with the festival in May. Anyone interested can go to signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/115861806805/false#/invitation and sign up to help from May 21 to 23.