Save the Grandstand Arts Festival coming to Portage in May

For those wanting to get involved now, there is currently an online auction on the group’s Facebook page.

Balk said the Save the Grandstand group started in August 2020 when community members saw a need to renovate the grandstand, which was built in 1935.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dana Schwanz, Nancy Kruse, and Nadine Resler and I thought we should see if there was any interest in raising money to fix the grandstand,” Balk said. “So many people on Facebook were talking about how it has fallen apart and why the city isn’t doing anything about it.”

They organized and got a meeting put together and about 20 people showed up. That’s when they knew it was important to go about this the right way.

The group filed its paperwork to become a 501©(3) charitable organization. This allows them to apply for grants as a non-profit organization.

“The building had been neglected over the years and now is in need of updating and repair,” said Balk. “. There was such community support for this project, we were able to raise over 12 thousand dollars so far.”

Balk estimated a total of $1.5 million will be needed to fully restore the Grandstand on the Columbia County Grandstand.