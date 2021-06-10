 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Marquette County man
Silver Alert issued for Marquette County man

Dale Myers

Myers

A Silver Alert was issued statewide for Dale Myers, 78, of Oxford. Mayers is a white male who is 5 foot 6 inches and 150 pounds with Blue eyes and blonde/gray short hair. He walks with cane.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a white t-shirt on June 8 at 5 p.m.

Myers is driving a 2019 light gray Honda Ridgeline with Wisconsin license plate GY3385. Anyone with information is asked to call Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115.

