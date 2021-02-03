Mauston man charged after grand jury indictment

A Mauston man is one of three individuals facing charges following grand jury indictments announced Jan. 28.

Jerry Scheerer, 27, of Mauston, is charged with distributing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to an announcement from United States Attorney Scott Blader for the Western District of Wisconsin. Scheerer allegedly distributed five or more grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 3, 2020, and was in possession of a revolver.

If convicted, Scheerer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison on the methamphetamine charge, and a maximum of 10 years in prison on the gun charge.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Mauston Police Department; Sauk and Juneau County Sheriffs’ Offices; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Drug Enforcement.

Other individuals charged after the grand jury indictment are Kevin Bell, 41, of Hudson, who is charged with distributing methamphetamine, and Andre Gonzales, 21, of Oregon, Wisconsin, who is charged with making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer while purchasing a firearm.

