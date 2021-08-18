Gov. Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations at announcement for farm aid in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Gov. Tony Evers expressed support for mandatory teacher vaccinations during a press conference at Gurn-Z Meadow dairy farm in rural Columbus to announce an additional $50 million in direct payments to farmers.
Gov. Evers took questions from reporters following his farm support announcement. He was asked about the surging of COVID-19 in the state and his view on masking.
“I think local municipalities are doing their best to make sure that people are safe,” he said.
He stated many people in Wisconsin have not been vaccinated and that the ability to be mask-free is dependent on getting a shot.
“Right now the (mask) mandates are happening at the local level and the school district level and I think that’s going well,” he said.
When asked if he thinks schools should require teachers to be vaccinated, Evers responded, “Yeah, I think so.”
“I’ve seen teacher unions and boards in New York City, in L.A., in Chicago, in Broward county, Florida, come together and say our staff need to be vaccinated. I hope those conversations happen locally, too,” he said.
Farm aid
The new installment of payments is part of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program that Evers launched last year. The governor has earmarked approximately $100 million of federal coronavirus aid to support the state’s farmers and its agricultural industries.
“While our farmers are some of the strongest and most resilient folks in the state, we know that we must continue to support them not just through the pandemic but into the future,” Evers said.
Evers said farms are central both to the state’s economy and its identity. Low commodity prices in recent years coupled with the pandemic created new challenges for farmers.
“The agriculture industry annually contributes $105 billion to the state’s economy and provides more than 435,000 jobs, underscoring just how critically important the industry is to our state’s overall success and well-being,” he said.
Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said the benefit of the program is its flexibility.
“It’s going to get the dollars into the hands of the farmers that they can use it how they best see fit,” he said.
The federal CARES Act funded the first round of $50 million worth of payments distributed in 2020. The 2021 round of payments will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program funds will be made available after the fall harvest through the Department of Revenue. Each recipient will receive up to $3,500.
