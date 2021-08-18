Gov. Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations at announcement for farm aid in Columbus

“While our farmers are some of the strongest and most resilient folks in the state, we know that we must continue to support them not just through the pandemic but into the future,” Evers said.

Evers said farms are central both to the state’s economy and its identity. Low commodity prices in recent years coupled with the pandemic created new challenges for farmers.

“The agriculture industry annually contributes $105 billion to the state’s economy and provides more than 435,000 jobs, underscoring just how critically important the industry is to our state’s overall success and well-being,” he said.

Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said the benefit of the program is its flexibility.

“It’s going to get the dollars into the hands of the farmers that they can use it how they best see fit,” he said.

The federal CARES Act funded the first round of $50 million worth of payments distributed in 2020. The 2021 round of payments will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program funds will be made available after the fall harvest through the Department of Revenue. Each recipient will receive up to $3,500.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.