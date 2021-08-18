 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations at announcement for farm aid in Columbus
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Gov. Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations at announcement for farm aid in Columbus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farm tour

Gov. Tony Evers, center, tours Gurn-Z Meadow dairy farm in rural Columbus on Wednesday morning. At his side are farm family members Julie Bacon, left, and Jennifer Orchard, right.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – Gov. Tony Evers expressed support for mandatory teacher vaccinations during a press conference at Gurn-Z Meadow dairy farm in rural Columbus to announce an additional $50 million in direct payments to farmers.

Animals and exhibitors arrive Tuesday to prepare for the 2021 Dodge County Fair's opening on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Gov. Evers took questions from reporters following his farm support announcement. He was asked about the surging of COVID-19 in the state and his view on masking.

“I think local municipalities are doing their best to make sure that people are safe,” he said.

He stated many people in Wisconsin have not been vaccinated and that the ability to be mask-free is dependent on getting a shot.

“Right now the (mask) mandates are happening at the local level and the school district level and I think that’s going well,” he said.

When asked if he thinks schools should require teachers to be vaccinated, Evers responded, “Yeah, I think so.”

“I’ve seen teacher unions and boards in New York City, in L.A., in Chicago, in Broward county, Florida, come together and say our staff need to be vaccinated. I hope those conversations happen locally, too,” he said.

Farm aid

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new installment of payments is part of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program that Evers launched last year. The governor has earmarked approximately $100 million of federal coronavirus aid to support the state’s farmers and its agricultural industries.

“While our farmers are some of the strongest and most resilient folks in the state, we know that we must continue to support them not just through the pandemic but into the future,” Evers said.

Gov. Evers speaks

Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a press conference Wednesday morning at Gurn-Z Meadow dairy farm in rural Columbus. Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski stands behind him.

Evers said farms are central both to the state’s economy and its identity. Low commodity prices in recent years coupled with the pandemic created new challenges for farmers.

“The agriculture industry annually contributes $105 billion to the state’s economy and provides more than 435,000 jobs, underscoring just how critically important the industry is to our state’s overall success and well-being,” he said.

Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said the benefit of the program is its flexibility.

“It’s going to get the dollars into the hands of the farmers that they can use it how they best see fit,” he said.

The federal CARES Act funded the first round of $50 million worth of payments distributed in 2020. The 2021 round of payments will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program funds will be made available after the fall harvest through the Department of Revenue. Each recipient will receive up to $3,500.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News