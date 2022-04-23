Man missing after canoe capsized on Fox Lake still not found after extensive search Saturday, authorities say

FOX LAKE — After another extensive search, emergency crews were still unable Saturday to find a man who went missing Thursday after his canoe capsized on Fox Lake, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

Several lake rescue teams, law enforcement agencies and fire departments searched for the man Saturday morning until about 4:30 p.m., when the operation was called off due to dangerous wind conditions, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. A full-scale search happened Thursday, but was not possible Friday because of the wind.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller reported a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake, the Sheriff's Office said. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.

First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second person could not be seen.

An adult female, of rural Fox Lake, was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital for treatment. She was later released from the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said Friday morning.

Conditions on the lake were not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds, the Sheriff's Office said.

The names of the woman and the man have not been released.

Search operations continued Friday, but due to impending weather and the safety of divers, a full-scale search was not conducted.

The Sheriff's Office said Saturday that it will continue to conduct searches for the man, but the date and time of those searches will no longer be shared with the public because variable weather will make it difficult to predict when searches will happen. But the Sheriff's Office said it will let the public know when it has any updates.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted with Saturday's search.

