Watch Now: Quiet Tribute: Juneau remembers 9/11 with silent parade

Juneau is ready to remember 9/11, together.

To mark the passage of two decades since the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history, the Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will conduct a silent parade in the Dodge County seat today at 8 p.m.

Parade organizer Dan Jahnke, a 40-year veteran of the fire department, said the parade is an annual event that started in 2002 to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania (where a hijacked plane crashed after passengers attempted to retake it).

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene of the attacks; more than 400 emergency responders did not survive.

“I asked the department the year after the attacks if we could do something to remember those we lost,” recalled Jahnke. “We had the first parade and kept it going for five years.”

He said the silent parade wasn’t held for the next four years.

“I think some people were saying ‘it’s no big deal,’ but I thought we should bring it back for the 10th anniversary and then never stop it. We shouldn’t forget that day,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}