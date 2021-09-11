Watch Now: Quiet Tribute: Juneau remembers 9/11 with silent parade

Juneau is ready to remember 9/11, together.
To mark the passage of two decades since the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history, the Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will conduct a silent parade in the Dodge County seat today at 8 p.m.
Parade organizer Dan Jahnke, a 40-year veteran of the fire department, said the parade is an annual event that started in 2002 to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania (where a hijacked plane crashed after passengers attempted to retake it).
Hundreds of police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene of the attacks; more than 400 emergency responders did not survive.
“I asked the department the year after the attacks if we could do something to remember those we lost,” recalled Jahnke. “We had the first parade and kept it going for five years.”
He said the silent parade wasn’t held for the next four years.
“I think some people were saying ‘it’s no big deal,’ but I thought we should bring it back for the 10th anniversary and then never stop it. We shouldn’t forget that day,” he said.
In the early years, invitations to participate in the parade were mailed to area fire, police and EMS departments and a gathering took place at which local dignitaries spoke.
Today, invitations are sent electronically to Dodge County emergency departments and the surrounding counties of Jefferson, Columbia and Dane. Free food and refreshments for the public are still served after the parade Juneau Fire Department, 128 Cross St.
There hasn’t been a program with speakers in recent years, however U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, will be in attendance Saturday to say a few words to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Back in 2003, then State Sen. Fitzgerald spoke following the silent parade. He said the observance was not only for those who died on Sept.11, but for the everyday local heroes like people on fire departments, police departments and first responders; people who Fitzgerald said usually deny the fact that they are heroes.
Jahnke said upwards of 50 units consistently participate in the parade each year, along with more than 100 marchers.
“We hope to have 411 marchers carrying American flags in this year’s parade to remember the 411 emergency workers who died on 9/11,” he said.
City street lights along the parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m. People are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and American flags.
“I’ve been in the parade for many years and when we come up Highway 26 and see all the candles it’s really, really heartwarming. Seeing the people with flags waving and paying respect to the fallen is tremendous,” he said.
Jahnke called Juneau’s silent parade well-established and said he hopes it will continue well into the future. While many still vividly recall the day that changed this country forever, Sept. 11 is not a memory for the younger generation.
“It was a tragic event and kids need to learn its history. The parade isn’t a celebration, but a memorial,” he said. “We want people to come together — there’s no noise, only lights are on and it gives you goosebumps to remember those who died.”
