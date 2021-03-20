Stock+Field future unknown in Portage

Stock+Field has been promoting going out of business sales for weeks, but now following an asset acquisition it is unclear if the store will or won’t close their doors this month.
R.P. Acquisition Company announced its pending acquisition of the assets of Stock+Field’s family of stores in a press release Thursday.
The Portage location at 2935 New Pinery Road has been open for two years. Stock+Field manager Gabe Weldy said she was not told any details about the future of the store, but expected more information by the end of next week.
R.P. Acquistion Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., a family-owned retail chain with 72 hardware stores in Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa.
Tom Rezaback, marketing manager at R.P Lumber, said the future of the New Pinery Road store is to be decided, probably in the next week.
Stock+Field operated 25 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin before its parent company declared bankruptcy in January and announced closing the chain of stores this month.
Rezaback said, “The vast majority of 25 Stock+Field locations will remain open.”
The statement from R.P. Lumber announced the acquisition saying the stores will retain the Stock+Field name and continue to sell farm and ranch supplies.
“Our focus right now is on keeping Stock+Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades,” said Robert L. Plummer, Chairman of R.P. Acquisition Corporation.
“The Stock+Field teams at each store are personally connected to their customers and their communities, and we see tremendous value in maintaining and strengthening those bonds. Many great R.P. Lumber team members have worked and continue working hard every day to build a strong reputation in the communities where we operate. We intend to bring the same culture and community mindset to Stock+Field,” Plummer said.
“These stores have a decades-long tradition as part of the fabric of the community,” said Jason Plummer, President of R.P. Acquisition Corporation. “We love the farm and ranch space but, perhaps even more importantly, we saw this as an opportunity to invest in rural America, contribute to the growth of these great communities, and help keep many good, hard-working people employed.”