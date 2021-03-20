Stock+Field future unknown in Portage

Stock+Field has been promoting going out of business sales for weeks, but now following an asset acquisition it is unclear if the store will or won’t close their doors this month.

R.P. Acquisition Company announced its pending acquisition of the assets of Stock+Field’s family of stores in a press release Thursday.

The Portage location at 2935 New Pinery Road has been open for two years. Stock+Field manager Gabe Weldy said she was not told any details about the future of the store, but expected more information by the end of next week.

R.P. Acquistion Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., a family-owned retail chain with 72 hardware stores in Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa.

Tom Rezaback, marketing manager at R.P Lumber, said the future of the New Pinery Road store is to be decided, probably in the next week.

Stock+Field operated 25 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin before its parent company declared bankruptcy in January and announced closing the chain of stores this month.

Rezaback said, “The vast majority of 25 Stock+Field locations will remain open.”