Tornado spotted east of New Lisbon
Tornado spotted east of New Lisbon

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.

At 2:13 p.m., a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located seven miles west of New Lisbon and moving east at 35 mph. The tornado is expected to be around New Lisbon by 2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says “you are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

The warning includes I-90/94 between mile markers 47 and 62 and I-90 near mile marker 43.

Hail has been observed at a size of 1.25 inches.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

