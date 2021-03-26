Virginia man charged with third-degree sexual assault

A Richmond, Virginia man remains in jail after being charged with third-degree sexual assault this week.

Xavier D. Powell-Johnson, 28, was charged March 22 in Columbia County Circuit Court. Judge Todd Hepler set $2,500 cash bond, and Powell-Johnson remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon. He may not have contact with the victim or the victim’s residence, workplace or vehicle. He faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Dells police officer was dispatched to a residence in the Dells on March 21 for a report of a sexual assault. The victim reported that she had met a man named “Xavier” at a bar in the Dells.

The woman reported that they began to have sexual intercourse when she later asked him to stop, but he did not. A witness reported hearing the woman scream for the man to stop and that it hurt.

A police officer spoke with the man, identified as Xavier Powell-Johnson. The complaint says that he told police he stopped when the woman told him to, waited, and started again until she told him to stop.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.

