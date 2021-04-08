Zipline coming to Portage park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monogue mentioned another project for this year that may not begin until late fall – a second ballfield south of Veterans Memorial Field near the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

“The bid has been awarded to Gerke Excavating,” Monogue said. “We don’t have a timetable in place yet. I’m hoping to have the field done by late fall. We may only have partial use for 2022.”

When the field can be used depends on a plethora of things, including how the grass comes in. Monogue said he’d like to have the field be usable next summer but it remains an unknown when it will be ready for full use.

Recreation is moving forward with summer programs, including the Playground Program that runs eight weeks over the summer from June 7 through July 30. The program is available to ages 6 through 14 and there are options to sign up for one week or all eight weeks.

The Playground Program has a little bit of everything, Monogue said. The supervised camp at Collipp-Worden Park includes arts & crafts, dodgeball, tennis and free play time.

“Another popular program is our swimming lessons. With COVID, like other things, we’ve had to adjust capacity in these programs to allow social distancing and other protocols,” Monogue said.