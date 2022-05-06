Tags
A boater found a duffel bag full of laptops and other electronic devices in the Baraboo River, eventually leading to the arrest of two men accused of sexually assaulting a child over more than year and making videos of the assaults.
A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of disorderly conduct on Monday after reaching a plea agreement that reduced an original felony charge to misdemeanor counts.
City unable to come to agreement with property owner on purchase price before the deadline.
The owners of Del-Bar in Lake Delton, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, are purchasing Mr. Pancake, a seasonal breakfast restaurant in Lake Delton, from owners Dianne Thompson and daughter Liz Knoop. Mr. Pancake will get a menu expansion and workers will be able to work at both restaurants.
Dakota Black and Joshua Gehde are in prison for homicide after former UW Dr. Barbara Knox accused them of inflicting abusive head trauma.
Fiscal stewardship and cohesiveness cited as reasons Mayville School District is moving staff and students.
A North Freedom man was charged Monday with repeated sexual assault of a child.
Nearly a year after she lost her son Ezra in a car crash, Dawn Jahn has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in memory of the boy she described as "a giver."
A Portage man allegedly entered a Portage nursing home approximately 12 times to steal copper.
Two women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
