 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead, three injured in Sauk County crash involving two semi-trucks
0 Comments
breaking top story

One dead, three injured in Sauk County crash involving two semi-trucks

  • 0
Police lights stock (copy)

An Amherst man was killed and three people were injured — one critically — in a crash Tuesday night involving a car and two semis that closed westbound Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells for about 10 hours, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on westbound I-90/94 at mile marker 97 in Sauk County, and the westbound lanes were closed until about 7 a.m. Wednesday due to the investigation and “extensive recovery of the vehicles involved,” Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.

A 2015 Honda Civic was westbound on I-90/94 in the area of mile marker 97 when it was involved in a crash involving two semis with trailers, Manke said.

A 61-year-old Amherst man who was a passenger in the Civic was killed, and a 51-year-old man from Windsor Locks, Connecticut who was driving a 2022 International semi was taken to University Hospital in Madison with critical injuries, Manke said.

The 34-year-old Madison man who was driving the Civic and a 29-year-old Verona woman who was a passenger were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Manke said.

A 64-year-old man from Brooks, Alberta, Canada who was driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi was not injured, Manke said.

No names were released pending notification of family.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News