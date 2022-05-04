Hands on Wisconsin: Supreme Court decides the fate of women

A leaked draft opinion suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to undo nearly 50 years of precedent and overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, which guaranteed women the right to have an abortion.

Nothing has changed about the law, but newly-appointed Supreme Court justices have give conservatives an overwhelming majority on the court. This is even more disturbing when you consider that several of these justices were approved under questionable circumstances.

If the court does overturn the ruling, state governments will once again have control over women's reproductive health.