Bigger is better—except when it’s not. We like bigger cars, homes, profit margins. When asked, “How much is enough?” the millionaire John D. Rockefeller notably said, “Just a little more.” Enlightened billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet have drawn their top line and now give the rest away in charity. At some point we all draw the line. “This much is sufficient; more is a copious redundancy,” as my mom used to say. If you don’t know what your line is, I urge you to figure that out, sooner than later, even applying a life lesson from the Foolish Farmer.
In the Parable of the Foolish Farmer (see Luke 12:13-21), which I preached on last Sunday, we come face-to-face with someone who thinks bigger is always better. He wants more stuff, barns, years of ease. He had no line, above which he’d share his bountiful blessings with others. He leaves God out of his gratitude, others out of his possessions, his soul out of his thoughts, and eternity out of his plans. So one night, God calls him a fool and calls for his soul. His sole focus had been enriching himself, whereas Jesus wanted him to be rich toward God. Too much, too late, too bad.
My difficulty in preaching on this topic is because I wrestle with this tension every day, evident in a few comparisons on the home front with my wife Sue. More or less—which is better? We debate the line.
Depends on context and the person. As for clothes, with Sue options are better—so she has three closets and I have one. But we both donate used clothes to nonprofits. I still shop at garage sales while Sue shops online, but we both give away items to make room for incoming ones. No bigger barns or closets for us. In fact, we agree that we’re down-sizing in a few years. The next home will be smaller than this one.
Regarding books—tools of the trade for both me as a preacher and Sue as a psychotherapist—more is better—to a point. As noted in a previous column, my 25 years as a student-writer-editor grew my personal library by 3,000 books, filling up the equivalent of 20 floor-ceiling bookshelves. But in 2017, at Sue’s urging—saying “it’s them or me; toss one or the other”—I sent 1,000 books overseas to Third World countries. I’m now content to borrow from public libraries and download e-books.
Regarding food, the verdict on me is “more is better”—but this family of two has drawn the line at one refrigerator. Sue often wonders if there is ever enough fresh food in the house—whereas I love to scavenge and keep leftovers even if this leads to spoilage. While Sue loves choice food, I love food choices, to wit, eight quarts of ice cream and twelve bricks of cheese, all different, stuffing our fridge at all times. When “down a quart” or a brick, I get more.
“Down a quart” also applies to churches I’ve been part of. Sure, I’d like to see more people in the pews and more responding to my big ideas. But lately, I’ve come to realize incrementalism is good. Gradual change brings more people on board, leaves fewer behind. I’d love to pack more ideas into a sermon, but in the two churches I currently pastor, most people would answer: “Heavens, NO, don’t!” I am told to be brief.
We follow a Master who was all about small. Jesus denied "bigger is better" in several respects. If bigger were better, then Jesus would not have come to Israel—a tiny, insignificant desert country. If bigger were better, then Jesus would have preferred preaching to the masses; instead he chose twelve special companions to teach and model his master plan. If bigger were better, then why did Jesus pour out extra love and lavish extra grace on the poor, the sick, the friendless, the helpless, the very old and the very young? He wanted the Foolish Farmer to follow suit and thus be rich toward God. Hard to build a worldwide church from such small beginnings that look like foolish investments—but the 2,000-year-old Jesus Movement is doing just that.
Jesus encourages his followers to live on less and set aside more—in order to share blessing from what we have received. Those blessed with more—and I include myself in that category—are blessed to be a blessing. The Foolish Farmer looked to justify himself before God, saying, in effect, “Look at my goods, laid up for many years." But God said to him, "You Fool! Your soul is required of you tonight." When it’s a choice between goods and God, which do we choose? The farmer said, "My goods." God said, "Your soul." What do you say?
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)