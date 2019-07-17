Our moon has always held fascination for poets, pundits, romantics and scientists alike. Beheld by all creation, the moon affects land and sea creatures, affecting baying wolves and twice-daily tides. The “man in the moon,” “cows jumping over the moon,” and “a moon made of green cheese” are the subject of hoaxes and children’s books.
The moon holds sway over our monthly calendars, mood swings, and certain crazy elements in society. Lassoing the moon has been the subject of romantic proposals. George Bailey, in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to his romantic interest, Mary: “You want the moon? Just say the word, and I will throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” The other expression of endless love is what my wife Sue will say, “I love you to the moon and back.” May you know such love.
H. G. Wells, in his 1901 classic science-fiction novel, “The First Men in the Moon,” talks of humanity’s fantastical quest to build a spacecraft and land on the moon. But President John F. Kennedy, in speeches given May 25, 1961 (to Congress) and Sept. 12, 1962 (to the American people), urged the U.S. to dream big and put a man on the moon by the end of the decade—and before Russia did. Without a Soviet competitor, it would not have happened. The Soviets had already beaten us into space with Sputnik 1 in October of 1957. Explorer 1, America's first satellite, launched January of 1958, meant the space race was on. Russia also beat us with the first man in space, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in April of 1961; America’s Alan Shepard followed a month later.
To some, this moonshot sounded just as fantastical as H.G. Wells. In the 1960s, the technology did not yet exist to make a lunar landing, much less a return. But JFK harnessed the collective will, plus all the scientific and financial resources necessary. And so, 50 years ago July 20, the stuff of dreams and science fiction became a reality.
I forget some details from 50 years ago, so I research and write one retrospective piece each month, to remember. Thanks to video replays and Hollywood movies like “The Right Stuff” (1983), “Hidden Figures” (2016) and “First Man” (2018), and many writers in the blogosphere, my recall is quite clear now: “Houston, Tranquility Base here, the Eagle has landed.” With these immortal words, two American astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, completed the impossible voyage to the moon. Six hours later, upon stepping on the surface of the moon, we hear Neil Armstrong say, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Those immortalized words are how we recall the event and simultaneously how we participate virtually in it. The whole world, save the Russians, leaped for joy back. If you don’t remember 1969, ask your parents about it. More than winning the Cold War with Russia, Americans were now propelled with new motivation and faith: If we can put a man on the moon, we can do anything, we now tell ourselves—and our kids and their kids.
In three years since first touching down on Earth’s closest companion, NASA suddenly stopped taking moonshots. The last spacecraft to land on the moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. Why? Why stop traveling to the moon?
The space race was over, so that lack of competition played a factor. So did the rising toll of the Vietnam War, then oil crisis of 1973. NASA lost public support and Congressional funding—from nearly 5% of GNP at the peak of the Apollo program, to four-tenths of one percent of GNP now. Instead of competing with Russia, we now collaborate with them: The International Space Station, launched in 1998, is manned by both Russia and the U.S. Now private citizen billionaires Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos compete to enroll other investors for an out-of-this-world experience. Maybe by this time next year, we take another giant leap for mankind.
I have another theory why there has been no moonshots since 1972: the innovative success of Apollo 11 was also its undoing. Heady with success, we began to think that if we can win the space race, imagine what we could do if we were to marshal those same resources to solve global poverty, the environmental crisis, or world peace. But we need someone to arouse and compel our will to do what is unimaginable, yet right and necessary. Where’s JFK when we need him?
Otherwise, we’re left wondering: what was it all for? Fifty years ago, we were left moonstruck and spellbound. The aviation industry used the lunar program to advance earth-bound travel. The military also made its applications. Others turned discovery of Nature into awe for its Creator. My key takeaway from the JFK speech was the inner resources he called forth from millions—unleashing the force of nature within. Imagine then, the next Big Promise or impossible mission. Since reaching the moon, we had better use the word “impossible” with great caution.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
